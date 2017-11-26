118 3RD PLACE

Amenities

This one of a kind PARLOR FLOOR apartment filled with sunshine is rarely available for rent. If you have been waiting for a formal dining room, look no more - this one has its very own chandelier, kitchen is fully loaded, a spacious living room and two large bedrooms on opposite ends of the apartment. This unit will not last long! With approximately 13 ft ceilings, gorgeous moldings, built in shelves, decorative glass over the doorway, beautiful solid hard wood floors, split a/c units, washer/dryer in your unit & tons of storage.Located on a pretty tree lined block in the heart of Carroll Gardens. Just around the corner from the F & G train at the Carroll Street station. Up the block is Court Street where you can find everything you need and more!Pets are welcomeCall for a private showingAvailable January 15, 2021*Brooklyn Bridge Realty Ltd. is now Avenue Sotheby's International Realty