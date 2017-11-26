All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 4 2020 at 8:46 PM

118 3RD PLACE

118 3rd Place · (718) 625-3700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

118 3rd Place, Brooklyn, NY 11231
Carroll Gardens

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This one of a kind PARLOR FLOOR apartment filled with sunshine is rarely available for rent. If you have been waiting for a formal dining room, look no more - this one has its very own chandelier, kitchen is fully loaded, a spacious living room and two large bedrooms on opposite ends of the apartment. This unit will not last long! With approximately 13 ft ceilings, gorgeous moldings, built in shelves, decorative glass over the doorway, beautiful solid hard wood floors, split a/c units, washer/dryer in your unit & tons of storage.Located on a pretty tree lined block in the heart of Carroll Gardens. Just around the corner from the F & G train at the Carroll Street station. Up the block is Court Street where you can find everything you need and more!Pets are welcomeCall for a private showingAvailable January 15, 2021*Brooklyn Bridge Realty Ltd. is now Avenue Sotheby's International Realty

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 118 3RD PLACE have any available units?
118 3RD PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 118 3RD PLACE have?
Some of 118 3RD PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 118 3RD PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
118 3RD PLACE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 118 3RD PLACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 118 3RD PLACE is pet friendly.
Does 118 3RD PLACE offer parking?
No, 118 3RD PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 118 3RD PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 118 3RD PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 118 3RD PLACE have a pool?
No, 118 3RD PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 118 3RD PLACE have accessible units?
No, 118 3RD PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 118 3RD PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 118 3RD PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 118 3RD PLACE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 118 3RD PLACE has units with air conditioning.
