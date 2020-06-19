117 Wyckoff Street

Amenities

Gorgeous, newly renovated, fully furnished 2 bed / 1 bath townhouse apartment on a beautiful block in prime Boerum Hill. This floor-thru residence boasts a gracious layout across a 25' wide floor of a 4 story townhouse. A spacious and comfortable open living/kitchen/dining area is complete with a fireplace. The living area opens to a private outdoor terrace which overlooks the peaceful garden and is perfect for your morning coffee or evening cocktails. The chef's kitchen includes a gas range and dishwasher. The two generous bedrooms include ample closet space and the large bathroom includes a marble vanity, tub and full-sized washer/dryer. Owner quality finishes are evident throughout this welcoming home. Located in prime BoCoCa (Cobble Hill / Boerum Hill / Carroll Gardens) with shops, grocers, restaurants and trains all around. Incredibly convenient for subway access - steps to the F/G Bergen Street Station and 5-10 minute walks to 7 other stations... A/C, 2/3, & 4/5. Available immediately fully-furnished for short-term stays up to 6 months.