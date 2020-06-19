All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 18 2020 at 1:03 PM

117 Wyckoff Street

117 Wyckoff Street · No Longer Available
Location

117 Wyckoff Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201
Boerum Hill

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Gorgeous, newly renovated, fully furnished 2 bed / 1 bath townhouse apartment on a beautiful block in prime Boerum Hill. This floor-thru residence boasts a gracious layout across a 25' wide floor of a 4 story townhouse. A spacious and comfortable open living/kitchen/dining area is complete with a fireplace. The living area opens to a private outdoor terrace which overlooks the peaceful garden and is perfect for your morning coffee or evening cocktails. The chef's kitchen includes a gas range and dishwasher. The two generous bedrooms include ample closet space and the large bathroom includes a marble vanity, tub and full-sized washer/dryer. Owner quality finishes are evident throughout this welcoming home. Located in prime BoCoCa (Cobble Hill / Boerum Hill / Carroll Gardens) with shops, grocers, restaurants and trains all around. Incredibly convenient for subway access - steps to the F/G Bergen Street Station and 5-10 minute walks to 7 other stations... A/C, 2/3, & 4/5. Available immediately fully-furnished for short-term stays up to 6 months.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 117 Wyckoff Street have any available units?
117 Wyckoff Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 117 Wyckoff Street have?
Some of 117 Wyckoff Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 117 Wyckoff Street currently offering any rent specials?
117 Wyckoff Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 117 Wyckoff Street pet-friendly?
No, 117 Wyckoff Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 117 Wyckoff Street offer parking?
No, 117 Wyckoff Street does not offer parking.
Does 117 Wyckoff Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 117 Wyckoff Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 117 Wyckoff Street have a pool?
No, 117 Wyckoff Street does not have a pool.
Does 117 Wyckoff Street have accessible units?
No, 117 Wyckoff Street does not have accessible units.
Does 117 Wyckoff Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 117 Wyckoff Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 117 Wyckoff Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 117 Wyckoff Street has units with air conditioning.
