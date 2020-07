Amenities

Apartment 2B offers a split two bedroom, two full bath residence with extra large king sized bedrooms and a butterfly virtual doorman system.



Apartment Details:

- Two true bedrooms (king size)

- Two full baths

- Central heating and air conditioning

- Wide plank white oak flooring

- Videocom



Kitchen Details:

- Stainless steel appliances

- Dishwasher

- Microwave

- Premium countertops

- European cabinetry



Building Amenities:

- Virtual doorman

- Furnished roof terrace

- On site laundry

- FT Super



The premier residences at 1168 Greene were completed in 2018 and offer a lush oasis in the middle of everything Bushwick has to offer.