No Fee & 1 Mo Free! Beautiful 3 Bedroom Apartment for Rent in Crown Heights! Three bedroom and one bathroom in Crown Heights. This home is equipped with: stainless steel appliances dishwasher microwave in-Unit Washer Dryer Note: These are pictures of the actual home. Video available upon request.Gross rent: $3,195 with no fee and 1 month free. Contact me today and we can plan the next steps into your new home!