115 Eastern Parkway

Amenities

patio / balcony doorman bike storage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities doorman bike storage

A wonderful Prospect Heights one bedroom apartment has just become available for rent . This lovely 1 bedroom is in one of the premier Art Deco prewar buildings on Eastern Parkway in Prospect Heights, situated right across from the Brooklyn Botanical Gardens and Prospect Park. This apartment has a nice layout with a large living room, a pass-through kitchen, a full windowed bathroom, and a large bedroom that can accommodate a king-sized bed. All this plus a part-time doorman, live-in super, a beautiful roof deck with amazing views, a bike room, and a laundry in the basement.



A block away from Grand Army Plaza and the Farmers Market, Prospect Park, the Brooklyn Museum, and so much more you'll feel like you are in Paris along the beautiful Olmsted and Vaux scenically designed Eastern Parkway. Easy subway access to Manhattan on the 2/3 at Grand Army Plaza and 4/5. The vibrant Prospect Heights neighborhood includes a vast selection of trendy cafes, lively bars and gourmet restaurants, as well as the hip, trendy Franklin Avenue scene. Brooklyn has never been better! Come and experience the beautiful living on Eastern Parkway.This is a truly amazing place to call home!