Last updated June 3 2020 at 4:33 PM

115 Eastern Parkway

115 Eastern Parkway · (212) 317-7828
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

115 Eastern Parkway, Brooklyn, NY 11238
Prospect Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2B · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
doorman
bike storage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
doorman
bike storage
A wonderful Prospect Heights one bedroom apartment has just become available for rent . This lovely 1 bedroom is in one of the premier Art Deco prewar buildings on Eastern Parkway in Prospect Heights, situated right across from the Brooklyn Botanical Gardens and Prospect Park. This apartment has a nice layout with a large living room, a pass-through kitchen, a full windowed bathroom, and a large bedroom that can accommodate a king-sized bed. All this plus a part-time doorman, live-in super, a beautiful roof deck with amazing views, a bike room, and a laundry in the basement.

A block away from Grand Army Plaza and the Farmers Market, Prospect Park, the Brooklyn Museum, and so much more you'll feel like you are in Paris along the beautiful Olmsted and Vaux scenically designed Eastern Parkway. Easy subway access to Manhattan on the 2/3 at Grand Army Plaza and 4/5. The vibrant Prospect Heights neighborhood includes a vast selection of trendy cafes, lively bars and gourmet restaurants, as well as the hip, trendy Franklin Avenue scene. Brooklyn has never been better! Come and experience the beautiful living on Eastern Parkway.This is a truly amazing place to call home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 Eastern Parkway have any available units?
115 Eastern Parkway has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 115 Eastern Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
115 Eastern Parkway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 Eastern Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 115 Eastern Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 115 Eastern Parkway offer parking?
No, 115 Eastern Parkway does not offer parking.
Does 115 Eastern Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 115 Eastern Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 Eastern Parkway have a pool?
No, 115 Eastern Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 115 Eastern Parkway have accessible units?
No, 115 Eastern Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 115 Eastern Parkway have units with dishwashers?
No, 115 Eastern Parkway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 115 Eastern Parkway have units with air conditioning?
No, 115 Eastern Parkway does not have units with air conditioning.
