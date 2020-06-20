All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 4 2020 at 9:00 AM

115 Calyer Street

115 Calyer Street · (718) 422-2588
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

115 Calyer Street, Brooklyn, NY 11222
Greenpoint

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3 FL · Avail. now

$2,650

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming True 1.5 Bedroom Full-Floor Apartment on Calyer Street in the heart of Greenpoint! Situated on a picturesque tree-lined street one block away from lively Franklin Street and minutes away from all the shops, restaurants and local services on bustling Manhattan Ave & Greenpoint Avenue. It's proximate to the G subway line on Greenpoint Ave & NYC Ferry on India Street!The top floor apartment features high ceilings, three generously-sized rooms, two exposures, and updated kitchen and bathroom. It's filled with original details while the kitchen is renovated with stone counters, white cabinetry, and new appliances including full-sized dishwasher. Southern exposure fills the Bedroom and bonus room with tons of sunlight. The bonus room attached to the bedroom is perfectly suited for a walk-in closet, nursery or home office. 3rd floor walk-up -- pets case by case. Heat & Hot Water Included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 Calyer Street have any available units?
115 Calyer Street has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 115 Calyer Street have?
Some of 115 Calyer Street's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 115 Calyer Street currently offering any rent specials?
115 Calyer Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 Calyer Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 115 Calyer Street is pet friendly.
Does 115 Calyer Street offer parking?
No, 115 Calyer Street does not offer parking.
Does 115 Calyer Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 115 Calyer Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 Calyer Street have a pool?
No, 115 Calyer Street does not have a pool.
Does 115 Calyer Street have accessible units?
No, 115 Calyer Street does not have accessible units.
Does 115 Calyer Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 115 Calyer Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 115 Calyer Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 115 Calyer Street does not have units with air conditioning.
