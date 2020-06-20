115 Calyer Street

Amenities
Charming True 1.5 Bedroom Full-Floor Apartment on Calyer Street in the heart of Greenpoint! Situated on a picturesque tree-lined street one block away from lively Franklin Street and minutes away from all the shops, restaurants and local services on bustling Manhattan Ave & Greenpoint Avenue. It's proximate to the G subway line on Greenpoint Ave & NYC Ferry on India Street!The top floor apartment features high ceilings, three generously-sized rooms, two exposures, and updated kitchen and bathroom. It's filled with original details while the kitchen is renovated with stone counters, white cabinetry, and new appliances including full-sized dishwasher. Southern exposure fills the Bedroom and bonus room with tons of sunlight. The bonus room attached to the bedroom is perfectly suited for a walk-in closet, nursery or home office. 3rd floor walk-up -- pets case by case. Heat & Hot Water Included!