1148 Nostrand Avenue

AVAILABLE July 10! Welcome to a sunny, beautifully-renovated 3 bedroom unit just a stone's throw from the (2)(5) in Prospect Lefferts Garden!This brightly-lit 3 bedroom 1.5 bath features a welcoming L-shaped kitchen thoughtfully-designed to include a breakfast bar peninsula, and fill that sweet spot for cooking and entertaining. The sleek, granite top counters, solid wood cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances (to include a dishwasher) make for a generous ensemble. The open living room with exposed brick hints and 3 oversized windows overlooks the much-to-do and convenience on Nostrand. Two queen size bedrooms include large built-in closets facing the back of the unit. One smaller bedroom / office with closet sits adjacent to the living room. The handsome full and half baths offer floor-to-ceiling tiles, a contemporary glass shower stall and large, storage-friendly sink vanities. Classic hardwood floors, recessed lighting, and split A/C and heat units in every room. Rollable shades pre-installed and solar window treatments in all windows, AND you're very own brand new in-unit washer/dryer!! Guarantors OK. Sorry NO pets. NO FEE!Located 3 short blocks from the (2)(5) Winthrop St train and serviced by the B44 for a quick commute to Downtown Brooklyn & Manhattan! A sweet 4 block stroll from Prospect Park, 3.6 blocks from SUNY Downstate Medical Center / Kings County Hospital, and surrounded by convenience and groceries.