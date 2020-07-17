All apartments in Brooklyn
1148 Nostrand Avenue
Last updated July 4 2020 at 12:12 PM

1148 Nostrand Avenue

1148 Nostrand Avenue · (347) 927-0044
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1148 Nostrand Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11225
Flatbush

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$3,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
AVAILABLE July 10! Welcome to a sunny, beautifully-renovated 3 bedroom unit just a stone's throw from the (2)(5) in Prospect Lefferts Garden!This brightly-lit 3 bedroom 1.5 bath features a welcoming L-shaped kitchen thoughtfully-designed to include a breakfast bar peninsula, and fill that sweet spot for cooking and entertaining. The sleek, granite top counters, solid wood cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances (to include a dishwasher) make for a generous ensemble. The open living room with exposed brick hints and 3 oversized windows overlooks the much-to-do and convenience on Nostrand. Two queen size bedrooms include large built-in closets facing the back of the unit. One smaller bedroom / office with closet sits adjacent to the living room. The handsome full and half baths offer floor-to-ceiling tiles, a contemporary glass shower stall and large, storage-friendly sink vanities. Classic hardwood floors, recessed lighting, and split A/C and heat units in every room. Rollable shades pre-installed and solar window treatments in all windows, AND you're very own brand new in-unit washer/dryer!! Guarantors OK. Sorry NO pets. NO FEE!Located 3 short blocks from the (2)(5) Winthrop St train and serviced by the B44 for a quick commute to Downtown Brooklyn & Manhattan! A sweet 4 block stroll from Prospect Park, 3.6 blocks from SUNY Downstate Medical Center / Kings County Hospital, and surrounded by convenience and groceries.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1148 Nostrand Avenue have any available units?
1148 Nostrand Avenue has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1148 Nostrand Avenue have?
Some of 1148 Nostrand Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1148 Nostrand Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1148 Nostrand Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1148 Nostrand Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1148 Nostrand Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 1148 Nostrand Avenue offer parking?
No, 1148 Nostrand Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1148 Nostrand Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1148 Nostrand Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1148 Nostrand Avenue have a pool?
No, 1148 Nostrand Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1148 Nostrand Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1148 Nostrand Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1148 Nostrand Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1148 Nostrand Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1148 Nostrand Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1148 Nostrand Avenue has units with air conditioning.
