Brand new 2 bedroom apartment encompassing the entire 2nd floor of a 3-story building in Prospect Lefferts Gardens. Condo-like finishes include stainless steel appliances, in-unit washer/dryer, breakfast bar, skylight and ample closet space in the bedrooms. Just steps from the 2/5 trains and SUNY Downstate Medical Center. Call today to take a look, this Brooklyn gem won't be around long!