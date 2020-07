Amenities

Welcome to 113 6th Street at the foot of the Williamsburg Bridge!Sunny, two equally size bedrooms with East and West exposures capturing light from sunrise to sunset. Central AC/Heat. Lots of closet place, 2 porches with views of the Freedom Tower. Elevator building, with laundry in the basement. 5-7 min walk to the Marcy Avenue Station J,M,Z trains. Available July 1st 2020 Photos of similar unit in the building. Virtual Tours Available upon request