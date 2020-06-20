All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

112 Manhattan Ave

112 Manhattan Avenue · (971) 336-8348
Location

112 Manhattan Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11206
Williamsburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $3000 · Avail. Jul 1

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dogs allowed
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
doorman
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
Available 07/01/20 spacious 2 beds in Williamsburg - Property Id: 287226

2 Bed / 1 Bath at 112 Manhattan Ave - Unit: 3F in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. All Pets Allowed. Nearby subway stations include: Broadway (G), Montrose Av (L), Lorimer St (J, M). 2Bed / 1 Bath at 112 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. All Pets Allowed. Gorgeous newly renovated 2Bedroom duplex in Prime Williamsburg. 2 Queen size bedrooms with excellent lighting, and huge downstairs living room area. as well as roof access, virtual doorman, and being within distance to some of the best local hot spots! We can help you find roommates on Nooklyn. We can help you find roommates on Nooklyn.

AMENITIES
Central A/C
Hardwood Floors
Roof access
Eat In Kitchen
Stainless Steel Appliances
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/287226
Property Id 287226

(RLNE5848061)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 112 Manhattan Ave have any available units?
112 Manhattan Ave has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 112 Manhattan Ave have?
Some of 112 Manhattan Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, dogs allowed, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 112 Manhattan Ave currently offering any rent specials?
112 Manhattan Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 112 Manhattan Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 112 Manhattan Ave is pet friendly.
Does 112 Manhattan Ave offer parking?
No, 112 Manhattan Ave does not offer parking.
Does 112 Manhattan Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 112 Manhattan Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 112 Manhattan Ave have a pool?
No, 112 Manhattan Ave does not have a pool.
Does 112 Manhattan Ave have accessible units?
No, 112 Manhattan Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 112 Manhattan Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 112 Manhattan Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 112 Manhattan Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 112 Manhattan Ave has units with air conditioning.
