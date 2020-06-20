Amenities

Available 07/01/20 spacious 2 beds in Williamsburg - Property Id: 287226



2 Bed / 1 Bath at 112 Manhattan Ave - Unit: 3F in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. All Pets Allowed. Nearby subway stations include: Broadway (G), Montrose Av (L), Lorimer St (J, M). 2Bed / 1 Bath at 112 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. All Pets Allowed. Gorgeous newly renovated 2Bedroom duplex in Prime Williamsburg. 2 Queen size bedrooms with excellent lighting, and huge downstairs living room area. as well as roof access, virtual doorman, and being within distance to some of the best local hot spots! We can help you find roommates on Nooklyn. We can help you find roommates on Nooklyn.



