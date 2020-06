Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible game room bike storage

CALL JOE FOR A SHOW! This amazing 5 Bedroom is exactly 2 blocks from the Nostrand 2 and 5 stop which will have you in Manhattan in 15 minutes making the commute to your downtown Brooklyn or Manhattan office a cinch. Once home inside the recently gutted masterpiece you will be surrounded by natural light from the windows the are facing quiet Caroll Street on the south and the lovely PRIVATE BACK YARD on the north . 13 Foot ceilings make the apartment feel even more spacious that and exposed brick walls and exposed HVAC system give the apartment a lofty modern appeal. The owner spared no expense in these upgrades which also includes modern stainless steel appliances, in unit washer and dryer, dishwasher and a 5th spacious bedroom/ Game room on the lower floor. The recently renovated building has clean hallways by a very helpful live-in super and the easy and innovative Key-less entry to both the building and the apt will give you guys a fantastic and MODERN feel! WILL NOT LAST - SO ACT FAST! alpha280200