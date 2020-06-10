1116 Bushwick Ave

Amenities

ENTIRE TOP FLOOR OF A 3 STORY BROWNSTONE! - Prime Bushwick! Just 3 Short Blocks to the J & Z Trains At Gates Ave, Top (third) floor of an awesome 3 story Town House, windows and skylights in the kitchen and in the living room!Older vintage with original details, exposed brick and lots of character4 Bedrooms 1.5 Modern BathroomsGreat windows in the bedroom / Corner windows! Huge Open dining area with stainless steel appliances and built in microwaveTons of original details and exposed brick around the apartment Hardwood floors, lots of sunlight! Guarantors accepted Pets allowed upon approval Exposed brick , old school, character, microwave, gas stove, stainless steal appliances townhouse, brownstoneshowing by appointment no brokers fee! rennit4202