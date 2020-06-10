All apartments in Brooklyn
1116 Bushwick Ave

1116 Bushwick Avenue · (917) 808-0442
Location

1116 Bushwick Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11221
Bushwick

Price and availability

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
ENTIRE TOP FLOOR OF A 3 STORY BROWNSTONE! - Prime Bushwick! Just 3 Short Blocks to the J & Z Trains At Gates Ave, Top (third) floor of an awesome 3 story Town House, windows and skylights in the kitchen and in the living room!Older vintage with original details, exposed brick and lots of character4 Bedrooms 1.5 Modern BathroomsGreat windows in the bedroom / Corner windows! Huge Open dining area with stainless steel appliances and built in microwaveTons of original details and exposed brick around the apartment Hardwood floors, lots of sunlight! Guarantors accepted Pets allowed upon approval Exposed brick , old school, character, microwave, gas stove, stainless steal appliances townhouse, brownstoneshowing by appointment no brokers fee! rennit4202

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1116 Bushwick Ave have any available units?
1116 Bushwick Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 1116 Bushwick Ave have?
Some of 1116 Bushwick Ave's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1116 Bushwick Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1116 Bushwick Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1116 Bushwick Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1116 Bushwick Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1116 Bushwick Ave offer parking?
No, 1116 Bushwick Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1116 Bushwick Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1116 Bushwick Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1116 Bushwick Ave have a pool?
No, 1116 Bushwick Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1116 Bushwick Ave have accessible units?
No, 1116 Bushwick Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1116 Bushwick Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1116 Bushwick Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1116 Bushwick Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1116 Bushwick Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
