All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 1100 Lincoln Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
1100 Lincoln Place
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:47 AM

1100 Lincoln Place

1100 Lincoln Place · (917) 402-0763
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1100 Lincoln Place, Brooklyn, NY 11213
Crown Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit GARDEN · Avail. now

$2,600

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Classic Crown Heights 2 bedroom plus home office garden apartment is in the perfect location! Beautifully and meticulously restored with a fusion of vintage charm and modern updates. Located in a 2 unit townhouse on charming Lincoln Place, this 5 room, 1,000 sq ft floorthru, has a flexible layout, soaring ceilings, stained glass, parquet wood floors, french doors, a huge walkin closet and original built in cabinetry. The options are endless, use your imagination. Not only are there 2 bedrooms, but there is an additional room for a home office, guest room or dining area, and a living room. Each room has a door that opens to the interior hallway. The modern full bathroom showcases a showerhead with 5 different jetstream settings and designer fixtures. A newly renovated kitchen features stainless steel appliances, great storage and counterspace, and leads directly to the backyard. Garden lovers will appreciate the opportunity to create their own backyard paradise plus there is a patio for barbecuing and entertaining. Heat, hot water and cooking gas included, sorry no dogs. Fantastic North Crown Heights location within minutes of express trains, shopping and dining. Available immediately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1100 Lincoln Place have any available units?
1100 Lincoln Place has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1100 Lincoln Place have?
Some of 1100 Lincoln Place's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1100 Lincoln Place currently offering any rent specials?
1100 Lincoln Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1100 Lincoln Place pet-friendly?
No, 1100 Lincoln Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 1100 Lincoln Place offer parking?
No, 1100 Lincoln Place does not offer parking.
Does 1100 Lincoln Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1100 Lincoln Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1100 Lincoln Place have a pool?
No, 1100 Lincoln Place does not have a pool.
Does 1100 Lincoln Place have accessible units?
No, 1100 Lincoln Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1100 Lincoln Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1100 Lincoln Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1100 Lincoln Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1100 Lincoln Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1100 Lincoln Place?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

247 N7
247 N 7th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Hub
333 Schermerhorn Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
One Blue Slip
1 Blue Slip
Brooklyn, NY 11222
7 DEKALB AVENUE
7 Dekalb Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11201
180 Montague
180 Montague St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Willoughby Square
214 Duffield St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Fort Greene
343 Gold St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
The Addison
225 Schermerhorn St
Brooklyn, NY 11217

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymsBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgFlatbushDowntown Brooklyn
Sheepshead BayGreenpointClinton Hill
Fort GreeneProspect Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Brooklyn CollegeCUNY Kingsborough Community College
CUNY Medgar Evers College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity