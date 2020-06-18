1100 Lincoln Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill

Classic Crown Heights 2 bedroom plus home office garden apartment is in the perfect location! Beautifully and meticulously restored with a fusion of vintage charm and modern updates. Located in a 2 unit townhouse on charming Lincoln Place, this 5 room, 1,000 sq ft floorthru, has a flexible layout, soaring ceilings, stained glass, parquet wood floors, french doors, a huge walkin closet and original built in cabinetry. The options are endless, use your imagination. Not only are there 2 bedrooms, but there is an additional room for a home office, guest room or dining area, and a living room. Each room has a door that opens to the interior hallway. The modern full bathroom showcases a showerhead with 5 different jetstream settings and designer fixtures. A newly renovated kitchen features stainless steel appliances, great storage and counterspace, and leads directly to the backyard. Garden lovers will appreciate the opportunity to create their own backyard paradise plus there is a patio for barbecuing and entertaining. Heat, hot water and cooking gas included, sorry no dogs. Fantastic North Crown Heights location within minutes of express trains, shopping and dining. Available immediately.