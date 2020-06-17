11 Terrace Place

Amenities

This stunning two-bedroom, two bath unit is set in a boutique condominium in Windsor Terrace, one of Brooklyn's most coveted and friendly neighborhoods, with Prospect Park and all the best of brownstone Brooklyn steps from the front door. Spanning over 1,000 square feet, this apartment is everything you have been searching for. This spacious condo with an open floor plan is complete with a PARKING SPOT and private terrace. Hardwood floors and recessed lighting throughout are perfectly complimented by the natural light streaming in from multiple exposures. The well-appointed kitchen, located just off of the dining and living area features an overflow of teak cabinets, stainless steel appliances including dishwasher and caesar stone countertops. The master bedroom, spacious enough for a king sized bed, contains a large closet and an ensuite bath. The second bedroom is oversized with ample closet space and the second full bath is designed with glass tiles and a large soaking tub. Completing this home is a full sized washer and dryer and private terrace off of the living room. Amenities include a deeded, garaged parking spot, plus there is a bike room for residents. Situated in fabulous Windsor Terrace, near all close to Prospect Park, trendy restaurants, shopping, Historic Greenwood Cemetery, the F train and many bus lines.

* Photos included are from an identical unit in the building.