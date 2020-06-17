All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 11 Terrace Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
11 Terrace Place
Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:06 PM

11 Terrace Place

11 Terrace Pl · (718) 938-7308
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

11 Terrace Pl, Brooklyn, NY 11218
Windsor Terrace

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2-F · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bike storage
garage
This stunning two-bedroom, two bath unit is set in a boutique condominium in Windsor Terrace, one of Brooklyn's most coveted and friendly neighborhoods, with Prospect Park and all the best of brownstone Brooklyn steps from the front door. Spanning over 1,000 square feet, this apartment is everything you have been searching for. This spacious condo with an open floor plan is complete with a PARKING SPOT and private terrace. Hardwood floors and recessed lighting throughout are perfectly complimented by the natural light streaming in from multiple exposures. The well-appointed kitchen, located just off of the dining and living area features an overflow of teak cabinets, stainless steel appliances including dishwasher and caesar stone countertops. The master bedroom, spacious enough for a king sized bed, contains a large closet and an ensuite bath. The second bedroom is oversized with ample closet space and the second full bath is designed with glass tiles and a large soaking tub. Completing this home is a full sized washer and dryer and private terrace off of the living room. Amenities include a deeded, garaged parking spot, plus there is a bike room for residents. Situated in fabulous Windsor Terrace, near all close to Prospect Park, trendy restaurants, shopping, Historic Greenwood Cemetery, the F train and many bus lines.
* Photos included are from an identical unit in the building.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 Terrace Place have any available units?
11 Terrace Place has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11 Terrace Place have?
Some of 11 Terrace Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 Terrace Place currently offering any rent specials?
11 Terrace Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 Terrace Place pet-friendly?
No, 11 Terrace Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 11 Terrace Place offer parking?
Yes, 11 Terrace Place does offer parking.
Does 11 Terrace Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11 Terrace Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 Terrace Place have a pool?
No, 11 Terrace Place does not have a pool.
Does 11 Terrace Place have accessible units?
No, 11 Terrace Place does not have accessible units.
Does 11 Terrace Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11 Terrace Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 11 Terrace Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 11 Terrace Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 11 Terrace Place?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

34 Berry
34 Berry St
Brooklyn, NY 11249
The Brooklyn Grand
774 Grand Street
Brooklyn, NY 11211
461 Dean
461 Dean St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Avalon Brooklyn Bay
1524 SHEEPSHEAD BAY ROAD
Brooklyn, NY 11235
One Blue Slip
1 Blue Slip
Brooklyn, NY 11222
DKLB BKLN
80 De Kalb Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Willoughby Square
214 Duffield St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
The Addison
225 Schermerhorn St
Brooklyn, NY 11217

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity