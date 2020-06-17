All apartments in Brooklyn
1090 Dean Street
Last updated May 29 2020 at 9:19 AM

1090 Dean Street

1090 Dean Street · (347) 330-4117
Location

1090 Dean Street, Brooklyn, NY 11216
Crown Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
coffee bar
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
coffee bar
Welcome to 1090 Dean street, in prime north Crown Heights. Sunny and spacious floor through 2 bed convertible 3 on the top floor. Quintessential brownstone featuring hardwood floors, decorative fireplaces, and large windows. Flexible layout with the 2 bedrooms conveniently located on opposite sides of the apartment, two living areas and two entrances. Easy access to the A/C/S/4 subway lines, with supermarkets and many of the neighborhoods best restaurants and coffee shops right outside your door. Please call, email, or text for virtual showing. Available furnished or unfurnished. Video tour available!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1090 Dean Street have any available units?
1090 Dean Street has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1090 Dean Street have?
Some of 1090 Dean Street's amenities include hardwood floors, coffee bar, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1090 Dean Street currently offering any rent specials?
1090 Dean Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1090 Dean Street pet-friendly?
No, 1090 Dean Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 1090 Dean Street offer parking?
No, 1090 Dean Street does not offer parking.
Does 1090 Dean Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1090 Dean Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1090 Dean Street have a pool?
No, 1090 Dean Street does not have a pool.
Does 1090 Dean Street have accessible units?
No, 1090 Dean Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1090 Dean Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1090 Dean Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1090 Dean Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1090 Dean Street has units with air conditioning.
