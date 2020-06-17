Amenities

hardwood floors coffee bar air conditioning fireplace furnished

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace furnished hardwood floors Property Amenities coffee bar

Welcome to 1090 Dean street, in prime north Crown Heights. Sunny and spacious floor through 2 bed convertible 3 on the top floor. Quintessential brownstone featuring hardwood floors, decorative fireplaces, and large windows. Flexible layout with the 2 bedrooms conveniently located on opposite sides of the apartment, two living areas and two entrances. Easy access to the A/C/S/4 subway lines, with supermarkets and many of the neighborhoods best restaurants and coffee shops right outside your door. Please call, email, or text for virtual showing. Available furnished or unfurnished. Video tour available!