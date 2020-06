Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher new construction stainless steel elevator

Unit Amenities dishwasher w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities elevator new construction

Welcome to this Modern 2 BR apartment in a new construction Elevator building. The apt features a Modern Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Stone countertops and Dishwasher. Other features include: LED LightingPrivate BalconyWasher & Dryer Hook Up in UnitAC in Each Room.Located just 2 blocks away from 2/5 & Q Subway lines & just 3 blocks away from Prospect Park!Available August 1st*NO FEE on 2 year lease only