Make this modern townhouse your home for the summer.



Fully furnished 4 Bed/3 Bath townhouse ready immediately for you to move in and enjoy. The rooftop skylight floods the house with sunlight all the way down to the lower floors.



The open concept kitchen/dining and living space walks out through the floor-to-ceiling glass sliding doors to your own private backyard. The sleek kitchen offers Madreperola back-splash and countertops with hidden Miele Fridge and dishwasher. Entertain your guests while cooking on the induction cooktop and chill your wine in the wine fridge. Sit down around the 10-person dining table or nestle up on the L-shaped couch.



The second floor consists of two large bedrooms with ample closet space, 2 bathrooms (3-piece and 4-piece), a laundry room with Whirlpool washer & dryer.



The king-sized master suite is located on the 3rd floor with soaring 10? ft ceilings and views of the backyard through the extra-large 3 panel window, en-suite master 6-piece bathroom with 2 rain-shower heads. The 4th bedroom has south facing water views and access to a balcony.

Spend your evenings swinging in the hammock and enjoying city views from the gated rooftop!



Built-in Sonos Speakers, wide plank hardwood flooring and recessed lighting throughout the house. There is also under floor radiant heating, a condensing boiler / instant hot water heater, and highly efficient multi-zoned central air conditioning.



This townhouse in located in charming Carroll Gardens just a few blocks away from some of the best restaurants in the area such as Lavender Lake, Bar Bete and Ugly Baby, and stylish shops all along Smith Street and Court Street. 2 Blocks to Whole Foods and just 2 blocks from the F/G trains Carroll Street subway station.