Brooklyn, NY
105 2nd
Last updated June 2 2020 at 4:18 AM

105 2nd

105 2nd Place · (917) 488-9707
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

105 2nd Place, Brooklyn, NY 11231
Carroll Gardens

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit TWNHM · Avail. now

$12,000

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
Virtual Tour Available

Make this modern townhouse your home for the summer.

Fully furnished 4 Bed/3 Bath townhouse ready immediately for you to move in and enjoy. The rooftop skylight floods the house with sunlight all the way down to the lower floors.

The open concept kitchen/dining and living space walks out through the floor-to-ceiling glass sliding doors to your own private backyard. The sleek kitchen offers Madreperola back-splash and countertops with hidden Miele Fridge and dishwasher. Entertain your guests while cooking on the induction cooktop and chill your wine in the wine fridge. Sit down around the 10-person dining table or nestle up on the L-shaped couch.

The second floor consists of two large bedrooms with ample closet space, 2 bathrooms (3-piece and 4-piece), a laundry room with Whirlpool washer & dryer.

The king-sized master suite is located on the 3rd floor with soaring 10? ft ceilings and views of the backyard through the extra-large 3 panel window, en-suite master 6-piece bathroom with 2 rain-shower heads. The 4th bedroom has south facing water views and access to a balcony.
Spend your evenings swinging in the hammock and enjoying city views from the gated rooftop!

Built-in Sonos Speakers, wide plank hardwood flooring and recessed lighting throughout the house. There is also under floor radiant heating, a condensing boiler / instant hot water heater, and highly efficient multi-zoned central air conditioning.

This townhouse in located in charming Carroll Gardens just a few blocks away from some of the best restaurants in the area such as Lavender Lake, Bar Bete and Ugly Baby, and stylish shops all along Smith Street and Court Street. 2 Blocks to Whole Foods and just 2 blocks from the F/G trains Carroll Street subway station.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 2nd have any available units?
105 2nd has a unit available for $12,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 105 2nd have?
Some of 105 2nd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 105 2nd currently offering any rent specials?
105 2nd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 2nd pet-friendly?
No, 105 2nd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 105 2nd offer parking?
No, 105 2nd does not offer parking.
Does 105 2nd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 105 2nd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 2nd have a pool?
Yes, 105 2nd has a pool.
Does 105 2nd have accessible units?
No, 105 2nd does not have accessible units.
Does 105 2nd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 105 2nd has units with dishwashers.
Does 105 2nd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 105 2nd has units with air conditioning.
