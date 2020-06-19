All apartments in Brooklyn
1043 Bedford Avenue
Last updated June 4 2020 at 8:19 PM

1043 Bedford Avenue

1043 Bedford Avenue · (408) 504-0767
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1043 Bedford Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11216
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
gym
hot tub
Welcome to 1043 Bedford Avenue, between Greene Avenue and Clifton Place. This building has been completely gut renovated with top-of-the-line finishes with incredible attention to detail. This fourth floor three bedroom, one and a half bathroom has beautiful hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting and spa-inspired bathroom. The building has laundry and a gym in the basement. Plus an awesome furnished roof deck and backyard. Great full-time management company. Available for JUNE 15.Just one block to the G train at Bedford/Nostrand. The surrounding area has all the best coffee shops, bars, restaurants, vintage stores, and parks.Photos from a similar unit in building of the same size.Must make combined income of 40 times the monthly rent and good credit, or guarantors who make 80 times the monthly rent. Insurent is accepted. Yaffa1960

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1043 Bedford Avenue have any available units?
1043 Bedford Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 1043 Bedford Avenue have?
Some of 1043 Bedford Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1043 Bedford Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1043 Bedford Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1043 Bedford Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1043 Bedford Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 1043 Bedford Avenue offer parking?
No, 1043 Bedford Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1043 Bedford Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1043 Bedford Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1043 Bedford Avenue have a pool?
No, 1043 Bedford Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1043 Bedford Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1043 Bedford Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1043 Bedford Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1043 Bedford Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1043 Bedford Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1043 Bedford Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
