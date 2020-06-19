Amenities

Welcome to 1043 Bedford Avenue, between Greene Avenue and Clifton Place. This building has been completely gut renovated with top-of-the-line finishes with incredible attention to detail. This fourth floor three bedroom, one and a half bathroom has beautiful hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting and spa-inspired bathroom. The building has laundry and a gym in the basement. Plus an awesome furnished roof deck and backyard. Great full-time management company. Available for JUNE 15.Just one block to the G train at Bedford/Nostrand. The surrounding area has all the best coffee shops, bars, restaurants, vintage stores, and parks.Photos from a similar unit in building of the same size.Must make combined income of 40 times the monthly rent and good credit, or guarantors who make 80 times the monthly rent. Insurent is accepted. Yaffa1960