104 President Street

You've found your new apartment in the beautiful Columbia Street Waterfront District! This large, spacious 1 bedroom Parlor Floor apartment is on a wonderful block and will feel like home! High ceilings! You'll have access to a large shared outdoor garden space. Hardwood floors throughout. Kitchen includes great cabinetry. 5 room railroad-style apartment! Bedroom could easily fit a queen sized bed. Heat and Hot water are included. Sorry, no dogs allowed, but furry felines are fine. Step out to the Columbia Street Waterfront and enjoy everything this great neighborhood has to offer. Jog up to Brooklyn Bridge Park, Sit in one of the many community gardens with a coffee and a book, swing by one of the many wonderful places to get delicious food and drinks. Conveniently located close to the F/G Trains at Carroll Street or B61 to Borough Hall.