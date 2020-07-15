All apartments in Brooklyn
104 President Street
104 President Street

104 President Street · (347) 217-7199
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

104 President Street, Brooklyn, NY 11231
Carroll Gardens

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1L · Avail. now

$2,200

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
community garden
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
community garden
You've found your new apartment in the beautiful Columbia Street Waterfront District! This large, spacious 1 bedroom Parlor Floor apartment is on a wonderful block and will feel like home! High ceilings! You'll have access to a large shared outdoor garden space. Hardwood floors throughout. Kitchen includes great cabinetry. 5 room railroad-style apartment! Bedroom could easily fit a queen sized bed. Heat and Hot water are included. Sorry, no dogs allowed, but furry felines are fine. Step out to the Columbia Street Waterfront and enjoy everything this great neighborhood has to offer. Jog up to Brooklyn Bridge Park, Sit in one of the many community gardens with a coffee and a book, swing by one of the many wonderful places to get delicious food and drinks. Conveniently located close to the F/G Trains at Carroll Street or B61 to Borough Hall.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 104 President Street have any available units?
104 President Street has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 104 President Street currently offering any rent specials?
104 President Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 104 President Street pet-friendly?
No, 104 President Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 104 President Street offer parking?
No, 104 President Street does not offer parking.
Does 104 President Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 104 President Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 104 President Street have a pool?
No, 104 President Street does not have a pool.
Does 104 President Street have accessible units?
No, 104 President Street does not have accessible units.
Does 104 President Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 104 President Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 104 President Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 104 President Street does not have units with air conditioning.
