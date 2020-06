Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Feast your eyes on this luxurious gut-renovated sun-blasted duplex in the heart of Bushwick.

It located in a great and safe area in the 2 families private house. Great access to L train and also J and Z train.

Features:

* Two bedrooms, one bathroom.

* Big finish area downstairs for Recreation or TV room.

* New appliances.

* Big wooden private backyard.

* Lots of street parking.

* 1200 square feet interior space and also big wooden backyard.

* First floor



You should have a good credit score and a letter from the employer.



Ready for march or April.



Renting by owner



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/102-covert-st-brooklyn-ny-11207-usa/389a82c9-1204-4be8-af31-78b13e5dced1



