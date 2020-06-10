All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated March 20 2020 at 3:34 PM

1002 Fulton Street

1002 Fulton Street · (212) 683-8300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1002 Fulton Street, Brooklyn, NY 11238
Clinton Hill

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 4R · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
internet access
Great opportunity in one of Brooklyn's *hottest* neighborhoods!Enjoy a quiet back facing but BRIGHT newly *renovated* 1 bedroom in a new building. Nestled in a charming street in Clinton Hill and conveniently located a short distance from the A/C and G trains, these six unique residences are thoughtfully designed. Each home features high-end finishes, a complete *stainless steel* appliance package, *in-unit WASHER/DRYER*, sunny windows allowing for light, closet space, high ceilings, and an AC system in both the bedroom and living rooms. The building is equipped with smart locks, free wifi, and a shared furnished rooftop.*UTILITIES INCLUDED! (HEAT, HOT WATER, WIFI)*Contact me to set up a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1002 Fulton Street have any available units?
1002 Fulton Street has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1002 Fulton Street have?
Some of 1002 Fulton Street's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1002 Fulton Street currently offering any rent specials?
1002 Fulton Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1002 Fulton Street pet-friendly?
No, 1002 Fulton Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 1002 Fulton Street offer parking?
No, 1002 Fulton Street does not offer parking.
Does 1002 Fulton Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1002 Fulton Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1002 Fulton Street have a pool?
No, 1002 Fulton Street does not have a pool.
Does 1002 Fulton Street have accessible units?
No, 1002 Fulton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1002 Fulton Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1002 Fulton Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1002 Fulton Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1002 Fulton Street has units with air conditioning.
