1002 Fulton Street

Amenities

Great opportunity in one of Brooklyn's *hottest* neighborhoods!Enjoy a quiet back facing but BRIGHT newly *renovated* 1 bedroom in a new building. Nestled in a charming street in Clinton Hill and conveniently located a short distance from the A/C and G trains, these six unique residences are thoughtfully designed. Each home features high-end finishes, a complete *stainless steel* appliance package, *in-unit WASHER/DRYER*, sunny windows allowing for light, closet space, high ceilings, and an AC system in both the bedroom and living rooms. The building is equipped with smart locks, free wifi, and a shared furnished rooftop.*UTILITIES INCLUDED! (HEAT, HOT WATER, WIFI)*Contact me to set up a showing!