Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly doorman

Welcome home to magnificent windows, bright light, and a gracious layout. All of this on one of Park Slope's prettiest blocks.



Like a Parisian Beaux Art flat, the moment you enter the living room you are are struck by the high ceilings and expansive arched double window with its curved transom bar with a circle above them. Down the hall will find a lovely windowed eat-in kitchen with dishwasher. If this were not enough, add to that your very own washer/dryer and private storage.



A block from Prospect Park, and zoned for PS 321, 10 Montgomery Place, built and designed by Montrose Morris in 1910, is between 8th Avenue and Prospect Park and is recognized as one of Park Slope's most beautiful apartment buildings.



With the Arch at Grand Army Plaza, Brooklyn Public Library, Brooklyn Museum, Botanical Gardens, and fine restaurants and shopping on 7th, 5th, Flatbush and Vanderbilt Avenues all a short distance from your front door, as well as easy access to the 2, 3, B and Q trains, you cannot go wrong here. Pet-friendly.