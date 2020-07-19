All apartments in Brooklyn
10 Montgomery Place

10 Montgomery Place · No Longer Available
Location

10 Montgomery Place, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Park Slope

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
doorman
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
Welcome home to magnificent windows, bright light, and a gracious layout. All of this on one of Park Slope's prettiest blocks.

Like a Parisian Beaux Art flat, the moment you enter the living room you are are struck by the high ceilings and expansive arched double window with its curved transom bar with a circle above them. Down the hall will find a lovely windowed eat-in kitchen with dishwasher. If this were not enough, add to that your very own washer/dryer and private storage.

A block from Prospect Park, and zoned for PS 321, 10 Montgomery Place, built and designed by Montrose Morris in 1910, is between 8th Avenue and Prospect Park and is recognized as one of Park Slope's most beautiful apartment buildings.

With the Arch at Grand Army Plaza, Brooklyn Public Library, Brooklyn Museum, Botanical Gardens, and fine restaurants and shopping on 7th, 5th, Flatbush and Vanderbilt Avenues all a short distance from your front door, as well as easy access to the 2, 3, B and Q trains, you cannot go wrong here. Pet-friendly.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

