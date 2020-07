Amenities

Brand new fully renovated 2 bedroom apartment in the heart of Bushwick just a block and half from the J, M and Z trains! This apartment features brand new stainless steel appliances, incredible natural light with windows on both sides of the large living space, two separate private bedrooms with closets and Washer/Dryer in unit! Also access to incredible roof deck!Only 20 mins to Manhattan! Just one block away from endless shops, restaurants, and cafes on Broadway!