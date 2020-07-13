Amenities
We are open! With the wellbeing of our customers, employees, and community in mind, we are currently conducting business through phone, e-mail, virtual tour, and pre-scheduled self-guided tour options. Our in-person office hours are temporarily on hold. Self-Guided Tours and Virtual Tours are available at all of our Lewis Communities. Call to schedule a time to explore our community or tour virtually on your own time. Sahara West features luxury 1, 2 and 3 bedroom townhomes and apartment homes that include fully equipped kitchens, washer and dryer, attached 1 or 2 car garage, private patio or balcony, ceiling fans, 24 hour emergency maintenance and a 30-day move-in guarantee. Sahara West offers luxurious apartment homes, within lush, park-like setting surrounded by on-site, resort-quality recreational facilities. Community features include 2 pools, 2 spas, fitness center, clubhouse, business center, entertainment plaza, play area and more. Sahara West apartment homes offer a ...