All apartments in Spring Valley
Find more places like Sahara West.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Spring Valley, NV
/
Sahara West
Last updated July 13 2020 at 10:40 PM

Sahara West

Open Now until 6pm
2301 Redwood St · (702) 381-8391
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Spring Valley
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2301 Redwood St, Spring Valley, NV 89146

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 5001 · Avail. Oct 2

$1,274

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 661 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4103 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,445

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1109 sqft

Unit 0905 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,720

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1354 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sahara West.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
We are open! With the wellbeing of our customers, employees, and community in mind, we are currently conducting business through phone, e-mail, virtual tour, and pre-scheduled self-guided tour options. Our in-person office hours are temporarily on hold. Self-Guided Tours and Virtual Tours are available at all of our Lewis Communities. Call to schedule a time to explore our community or tour virtually on your own time. Sahara West features luxury 1, 2 and 3 bedroom townhomes and apartment homes that include fully equipped kitchens, washer and dryer, attached 1 or 2 car garage, private patio or balcony, ceiling fans, 24 hour emergency maintenance and a 30-day move-in guarantee. Sahara West offers luxurious apartment homes, within lush, park-like setting surrounded by on-site, resort-quality recreational facilities. Community features include 2 pools, 2 spas, fitness center, clubhouse, business center, entertainment plaza, play area and more. Sahara West apartment homes offer a ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $275 OAC
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $175 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $30/month per pet
Parking Details: Garage lot, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Sahara West have any available units?
Sahara West has 3 units available starting at $1,274 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Sahara West have?
Some of Sahara West's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sahara West currently offering any rent specials?
Sahara West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Sahara West pet-friendly?
Yes, Sahara West is pet friendly.
Does Sahara West offer parking?
Yes, Sahara West offers parking.
Does Sahara West have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Sahara West offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Sahara West have a pool?
Yes, Sahara West has a pool.
Does Sahara West have accessible units?
No, Sahara West does not have accessible units.
Does Sahara West have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Sahara West has units with dishwashers.
Does Sahara West have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Sahara West has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Sahara West?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Resort at the Lakes
9999 W Katie Ave
Spring Valley, NV 89147
Monaco Park
8350 W Desert Inn Rd
Spring Valley, NV 89117
Tesora
9465 W Post Rd
Spring Valley, NV 89148
Sunstone Apartments
9353 W Twain Ave
Spring Valley, NV 89147
Vintage at The Lakes Apartment Homes
8321 W Sahara Ave
Spring Valley, NV 89117
Martin
6655 S Fort Apache Rd
Spring Valley, NV 89148
Residences at the Gramercy
9265 W Russell Rd
Spring Valley, NV 89148
Zerzura Apartments
5175 S Jerry Tarkanian Way
Spring Valley, NV 89148

Similar Pages

Spring Valley 1 BedroomsSpring Valley 2 Bedrooms
Spring Valley Apartments with GymSpring Valley Apartments with Pool
Spring Valley Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Las Vegas, NVHenderson, NVParadise, NVNorth Las Vegas, NV
Sunrise Manor, NVEnterprise, NVSummerlin South, NVWhitney, NV
Winchester, NVBoulder City, NVPahrump, NV

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rhodes RanchBella Vita
Chateau NouveauThe Lakes Country Club
SovanaRancho Viejo

Apartments Near Colleges

Roseman University of Health SciencesCollege of Southern Nevada
University of Nevada-Las VegasNevada State College
Touro University Nevada
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity