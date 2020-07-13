Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan fireplace furnished granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher carpet microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse 24hr gym parking playground pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

We are open! With the wellbeing of our customers, employees, and community in mind, we are currently conducting business through phone, e-mail, virtual tour, and pre-scheduled self-guided tour options. Our in-person office hours are temporarily on hold. Self-Guided Tours and Virtual Tours are available at all of our Lewis Communities. Call to schedule a time to explore our community or tour virtually on your own time. Sahara West features luxury 1, 2 and 3 bedroom townhomes and apartment homes that include fully equipped kitchens, washer and dryer, attached 1 or 2 car garage, private patio or balcony, ceiling fans, 24 hour emergency maintenance and a 30-day move-in guarantee. Sahara West offers luxurious apartment homes, within lush, park-like setting surrounded by on-site, resort-quality recreational facilities. Community features include 2 pools, 2 spas, fitness center, clubhouse, business center, entertainment plaza, play area and more. Sahara West apartment homes offer a ...