Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

(OFFBOARDED) 3937 S Torrey Pines Dr

3937 South Torrey Pines Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3937 South Torrey Pines Drive, Spring Valley, NV 89103

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Available 06/30/20 Charming Two Bed/Two Bath Townhouse in Las Vegas.

This 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit features 1280square feet of living space with a kitchen that includes a refrigerator, gas heating system, dishwasher, and microwave. The unit is also equipped with a washer and dryer, air-conditioner, gas heating system a patio, and a garage.

The community includes and pool and grass picnic areas.

The unit is close to Fatburger & Buffalo's Express, Kenny C. Guinn Middle School STEM Academy, Archis Thai Kitchen, Torrey Pines KinderCare, Shish Kabob House, Dondero Elementary School, Walmart Supercenter, Sprouts Farmers Market and more.

Flat $38 monthly additional charge for water/sewer/trash service.
Property Address: 3937 S Torrey Pines Dr., Las Vegas, Clark, Nevada, 89103.
Rental Terms:
$49 Application Fee per adult.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $235.
1% Monthly Admin Fee.
No pets allowed
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or (702) 800-5876.

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co
unitId: 7d4fknqur5bi758v

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5856205)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does (OFFBOARDED) 3937 S Torrey Pines Dr have any available units?
(OFFBOARDED) 3937 S Torrey Pines Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring Valley, NV.
What amenities does (OFFBOARDED) 3937 S Torrey Pines Dr have?
Some of (OFFBOARDED) 3937 S Torrey Pines Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is (OFFBOARDED) 3937 S Torrey Pines Dr currently offering any rent specials?
(OFFBOARDED) 3937 S Torrey Pines Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is (OFFBOARDED) 3937 S Torrey Pines Dr pet-friendly?
No, (OFFBOARDED) 3937 S Torrey Pines Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spring Valley.
Does (OFFBOARDED) 3937 S Torrey Pines Dr offer parking?
Yes, (OFFBOARDED) 3937 S Torrey Pines Dr offers parking.
Does (OFFBOARDED) 3937 S Torrey Pines Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, (OFFBOARDED) 3937 S Torrey Pines Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does (OFFBOARDED) 3937 S Torrey Pines Dr have a pool?
Yes, (OFFBOARDED) 3937 S Torrey Pines Dr has a pool.
Does (OFFBOARDED) 3937 S Torrey Pines Dr have accessible units?
No, (OFFBOARDED) 3937 S Torrey Pines Dr does not have accessible units.
Does (OFFBOARDED) 3937 S Torrey Pines Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, (OFFBOARDED) 3937 S Torrey Pines Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does (OFFBOARDED) 3937 S Torrey Pines Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, (OFFBOARDED) 3937 S Torrey Pines Dr has units with air conditioning.
