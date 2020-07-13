(OFFBOARDED) 3937 S Torrey Pines Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking pool garage

Available 06/30/20 Charming Two Bed/Two Bath Townhouse in Las Vegas.



This 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit features 1280square feet of living space with a kitchen that includes a refrigerator, gas heating system, dishwasher, and microwave. The unit is also equipped with a washer and dryer, air-conditioner, gas heating system a patio, and a garage.



The community includes and pool and grass picnic areas.



The unit is close to Fatburger & Buffalo's Express, Kenny C. Guinn Middle School STEM Academy, Archis Thai Kitchen, Torrey Pines KinderCare, Shish Kabob House, Dondero Elementary School, Walmart Supercenter, Sprouts Farmers Market and more.



Flat $38 monthly additional charge for water/sewer/trash service.

Property Address: 3937 S Torrey Pines Dr., Las Vegas, Clark, Nevada, 89103.

Rental Terms:

$49 Application Fee per adult.

One-time Resident Admin Fee of $235.

1% Monthly Admin Fee.

No pets allowed

Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or (702) 800-5876.



We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



www.mynd.co

unitId: 7d4fknqur5bi758v



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5856205)