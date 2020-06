Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This wonderful home located in a great southwest Las Vegas neighborhood features five spacious bedrooms on a lot size of over 3,000 square feet. The inside of the home has been fully upgraded throughout with stainless steel appliances and modern touches. With plenty of space including two living rooms this is perfect for any family as well as groups looking to enjoy Las Vegas.