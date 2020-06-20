All apartments in Spring Valley
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

9070 W Spring Mountain Road # 214

9070 Spring Mountain Road · No Longer Available
Location

9070 Spring Mountain Road, Spring Valley, NV 89117

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
guest parking
hot tub
tennis court
Charming second floor two master bedroom condo with private entry - This charming two master bedroom two bath condo has two master suites! Located on the second floor with a private entry and balcony, a large warm living space with a fireplace welcomes you in- the kitchen has stainless steel appliances as well as a breakfast bar and pantry. There are multiple storage closest throughout for organizing options. Covered parking space and open guest parking. All appliances are included- and did we mention community pool? spa? tennis courts and barbeque pagodas located nearby?

(RLNE5667987)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9070 W Spring Mountain Road # 214 have any available units?
9070 W Spring Mountain Road # 214 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring Valley, NV.
What amenities does 9070 W Spring Mountain Road # 214 have?
Some of 9070 W Spring Mountain Road # 214's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9070 W Spring Mountain Road # 214 currently offering any rent specials?
9070 W Spring Mountain Road # 214 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9070 W Spring Mountain Road # 214 pet-friendly?
No, 9070 W Spring Mountain Road # 214 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spring Valley.
Does 9070 W Spring Mountain Road # 214 offer parking?
Yes, 9070 W Spring Mountain Road # 214 does offer parking.
Does 9070 W Spring Mountain Road # 214 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9070 W Spring Mountain Road # 214 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9070 W Spring Mountain Road # 214 have a pool?
Yes, 9070 W Spring Mountain Road # 214 has a pool.
Does 9070 W Spring Mountain Road # 214 have accessible units?
No, 9070 W Spring Mountain Road # 214 does not have accessible units.
Does 9070 W Spring Mountain Road # 214 have units with dishwashers?
No, 9070 W Spring Mountain Road # 214 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9070 W Spring Mountain Road # 214 have units with air conditioning?
No, 9070 W Spring Mountain Road # 214 does not have units with air conditioning.
