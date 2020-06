Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 full bath house for rent in south west area!!!! This home has it all!!! Granite counter tops * island kitchen * tile in kitchen and bathrooms * stainless steal appliances * beautiful backslash * laminate flooring in family room and family room * large master bedroom with walk in closet and tons of other upgrades throughout the home!!!!!