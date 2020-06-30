Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters parking gym pool playground

8000 Badura Ave #2154 Available 08/01/20 Charming 2nd Floor Unit In Gated Community! - Charming 2nd Floor Unit Located In Gated Coronado Palms Community | Walk Into A Cozy Living Room With Balcony | Kitchen Is Complete With Granite Counter Top | All Appliances Are Included | Dining Area Is Located Off Both Kitchen And Living Area | Community Features: Pool, Exercise Room, And Playground For The Little Ones Right Next To Pool Area | Located Near Shops, Restaurants, Hospital, Banks and Freeway!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4219391)