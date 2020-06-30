All apartments in Spring Valley
Location

8000 West Badura Avenue, Spring Valley, NV 89113

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 8000 Badura Ave #2154 · Avail. Aug 1

$950

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 783 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
guest parking
hot tub
8000 Badura Ave #2154 Available 08/01/20 Charming 2nd Floor Unit In Gated Community! - Charming 2nd Floor Unit Located In Gated Coronado Palms Community | Walk Into A Cozy Living Room With Balcony | Kitchen Is Complete With Granite Counter Top | All Appliances Are Included | Dining Area Is Located Off Both Kitchen And Living Area | Community Features: Pool, Exercise Room, And Playground For The Little Ones Right Next To Pool Area | Located Near Shops, Restaurants, Hospital, Banks and Freeway!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4219391)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8000 Badura Ave #2154 have any available units?
8000 Badura Ave #2154 has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8000 Badura Ave #2154 have?
Some of 8000 Badura Ave #2154's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8000 Badura Ave #2154 currently offering any rent specials?
8000 Badura Ave #2154 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8000 Badura Ave #2154 pet-friendly?
No, 8000 Badura Ave #2154 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spring Valley.
Does 8000 Badura Ave #2154 offer parking?
Yes, 8000 Badura Ave #2154 offers parking.
Does 8000 Badura Ave #2154 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8000 Badura Ave #2154 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8000 Badura Ave #2154 have a pool?
Yes, 8000 Badura Ave #2154 has a pool.
Does 8000 Badura Ave #2154 have accessible units?
No, 8000 Badura Ave #2154 does not have accessible units.
Does 8000 Badura Ave #2154 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8000 Badura Ave #2154 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8000 Badura Ave #2154 have units with air conditioning?
No, 8000 Badura Ave #2154 does not have units with air conditioning.
