7034 Coventry Glenn Rd.

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters oven patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 4 bed/3 bath home located in the Southwest Area - Beautiful 4 bed/3 bath home located in the Southwest Area. This home includes granite counter tops, stainless steel kitchen appliances, bedroom/full bathroom downstairs, upstairs family room, backyard covered patio, and all appliances are included. The house is located near, Red Ridge Park, and Wet N Wild Water Park. This property also has easy access to the 215 freeway and shopping. Schools are zoned for Wayne N Tanaka Elementary, Faiss Middle School, and Sierra Vista HS. Home is move in ready! B.0061685



(RLNE2733865)