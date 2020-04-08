All apartments in Spring Valley
7034 Coventry Glenn Rd.

7034 Coventry Glenn Rd · (702) 483-5716
Location

7034 Coventry Glenn Rd, Spring Valley, NV 89148
Rhodes Ranch

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 7034 Coventry Glenn Rd. · Avail. now

$1,795

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2477 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
oven
Unit Amenities
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 4 bed/3 bath home located in the Southwest Area - Beautiful 4 bed/3 bath home located in the Southwest Area. This home includes granite counter tops, stainless steel kitchen appliances, bedroom/full bathroom downstairs, upstairs family room, backyard covered patio, and all appliances are included. The house is located near, Red Ridge Park, and Wet N Wild Water Park. This property also has easy access to the 215 freeway and shopping. Schools are zoned for Wayne N Tanaka Elementary, Faiss Middle School, and Sierra Vista HS. Home is move in ready! B.0061685

(RLNE2733865)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7034 Coventry Glenn Rd. have any available units?
7034 Coventry Glenn Rd. has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7034 Coventry Glenn Rd. have?
Some of 7034 Coventry Glenn Rd.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7034 Coventry Glenn Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
7034 Coventry Glenn Rd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7034 Coventry Glenn Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 7034 Coventry Glenn Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 7034 Coventry Glenn Rd. offer parking?
No, 7034 Coventry Glenn Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 7034 Coventry Glenn Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7034 Coventry Glenn Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7034 Coventry Glenn Rd. have a pool?
No, 7034 Coventry Glenn Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 7034 Coventry Glenn Rd. have accessible units?
No, 7034 Coventry Glenn Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 7034 Coventry Glenn Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 7034 Coventry Glenn Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7034 Coventry Glenn Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 7034 Coventry Glenn Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.
