Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Charming Two Bedrooms/One and a Half Bathrooms Condo in Las Vegas.



This 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath unit features 978 square feet of living space with a kitchen that includes a refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, and garbage disposal, the unit is also equipped with, washer and dryer, air-conditioner, ceiling fan, and a garage.



The apartment is located in the 6-unit complex of Crampton Place, with a resident parking lot and additional street parking.



The unit is close to Jackpot Bar And Grill, Kenny C. Guinn Middle School STEM Academy, Charlie Frias Park, Dondero Elementary School, Jean-Marie Auboine Chocolatier, Capriotti's Sandwich Shop, Blueberry Hill Restaurant & Bakery, Renaissance Center West and many more.



Property Address: 5206 River Glen Dr Apt 253, Las Vegas, Clark, Nevada, 89103.Rental Terms:

$49 Application Fee per adult.

One-time Resident Admin Fee of $235.

1% Monthly Admin Fee.

No pets allowed

Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or (702) 800-5876



We look forward to connecting with you!



License #B.144965CORP.



No Pets Allowed



