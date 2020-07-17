Amenities
Charming Two Bedrooms/One and a Half Bathrooms Condo in Las Vegas.
This 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath unit features 978 square feet of living space with a kitchen that includes a refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, and garbage disposal, the unit is also equipped with, washer and dryer, air-conditioner, ceiling fan, and a garage.
The apartment is located in the 6-unit complex of Crampton Place, with a resident parking lot and additional street parking.
The unit is close to Jackpot Bar And Grill, Kenny C. Guinn Middle School STEM Academy, Charlie Frias Park, Dondero Elementary School, Jean-Marie Auboine Chocolatier, Capriotti's Sandwich Shop, Blueberry Hill Restaurant & Bakery, Renaissance Center West and many more.
Property Address: 5206 River Glen Dr Apt 253, Las Vegas, Clark, Nevada, 89103.Rental Terms:
$49 Application Fee per adult.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $235.
1% Monthly Admin Fee.
No pets allowed
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.
You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or (702) 800-5876
