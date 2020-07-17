All apartments in Spring Valley
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

5206 River Glen Dr Apt 253

5206 River Glen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5206 River Glen Drive, Spring Valley, NV 89103
Bella Vita

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Charming Two Bedrooms/One and a Half Bathrooms Condo in Las Vegas.

This 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath unit features 978 square feet of living space with a kitchen that includes a refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, and garbage disposal, the unit is also equipped with, washer and dryer, air-conditioner, ceiling fan, and a garage.

The apartment is located in the 6-unit complex of Crampton Place, with a resident parking lot and additional street parking.

The unit is close to Jackpot Bar And Grill, Kenny C. Guinn Middle School STEM Academy, Charlie Frias Park, Dondero Elementary School, Jean-Marie Auboine Chocolatier, Capriotti's Sandwich Shop, Blueberry Hill Restaurant & Bakery, Renaissance Center West and many more.

Property Address: 5206 River Glen Dr Apt 253, Las Vegas, Clark, Nevada, 89103.Rental Terms:
$49 Application Fee per adult.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $235.
1% Monthly Admin Fee.
No pets allowed
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or (702) 800-5876

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #B.144965CORP.

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5887596)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5206 River Glen Dr Apt 253 have any available units?
5206 River Glen Dr Apt 253 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring Valley, NV.
What amenities does 5206 River Glen Dr Apt 253 have?
Some of 5206 River Glen Dr Apt 253's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5206 River Glen Dr Apt 253 currently offering any rent specials?
5206 River Glen Dr Apt 253 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5206 River Glen Dr Apt 253 pet-friendly?
No, 5206 River Glen Dr Apt 253 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spring Valley.
Does 5206 River Glen Dr Apt 253 offer parking?
Yes, 5206 River Glen Dr Apt 253 offers parking.
Does 5206 River Glen Dr Apt 253 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5206 River Glen Dr Apt 253 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5206 River Glen Dr Apt 253 have a pool?
No, 5206 River Glen Dr Apt 253 does not have a pool.
Does 5206 River Glen Dr Apt 253 have accessible units?
No, 5206 River Glen Dr Apt 253 does not have accessible units.
Does 5206 River Glen Dr Apt 253 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5206 River Glen Dr Apt 253 has units with dishwashers.
Does 5206 River Glen Dr Apt 253 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5206 River Glen Dr Apt 253 has units with air conditioning.
