Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool

Beautiful Downstairs Condo Ready for Immediate Move-In. Completely tiled unit. Kitchen features granite counters and plenty of storage. Two-tone paint. Patio access from the Living Room with extra storage and Washer/Dryer. Parking is super close. Community features pools, spas, gym and clubhouse. Guard-Gated. Minutes from everything - schools, shopping and public transportation. Will not disappoint. Thank you for showing our listing!!!