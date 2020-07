Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage hot tub

This full furnished turnkey home has been remodeled recently and has new appliances and fixtures throughout. It has a modern, peaceful, and spacious design. This is a wonderful 3 BR with a loft. This home was designed with the luxury business or family destination traveler in mind. Also featured is an enclosed back yard with Hot Tub, patio, table and umbrella, gas grill, and fire-pit. It also has a full 2 car garage with private driveway parking.