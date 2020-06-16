3983 TIRANA WAY

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage pool tennis court hot tub

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

LARGE TWO STORY TOWNHOME IN BEAUTIFUL GATED COMMUNITY W/ POOL,TENNIS AND SPA. 3 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATHROOM & 2 CAR GARAGE. GREAT SIZE LIVING ROOM WITH VAULTED CEILING AND PLENTY OF SPACE. SEPARATE FAMILY ROOM WITH FIRE PLACE; KITCHEN OFFERS TILE COUNTER TOPS, - Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2.5

Rent: $1,575.00

Deposit: $1,575.00

Application Fee: $60.00 (Non-refundable) per applicant.

Non-refundable cleaning fee: $300.00

Square Footage: 1,916

Pets Allowed: Yes + Pet Deposit ($300.00 for pets 55 lbs and under, $500.00 for pets 55 lbs and over)

Tenant pays: Power, Cable, Phone, Water, Gas, Sewer, Trash

Trash & Sewer is to be paid along with the rent.

Lease Term: 1 year or 1 year +

Interior Amenities: attached garage

Major Appliances Included

Washer/Dryer

Close to Public Transportation

Will check credit for eviction or collection on rental. Minimum credit score 600

Minimum income: Must make 3x the rent after taxes.

3 months paystubs or bank stmt is needed along with app

Must bring in copy of Social & ID

Tenant is responsible to verify all info

Please contact 702-672-2851 M-F 9am 5pm



(RLNE3255374)