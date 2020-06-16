3983 TIRANA WAY

Amenities
LARGE TWO STORY TOWNHOME IN BEAUTIFUL GATED COMMUNITY W/ POOL,TENNIS AND SPA. 3 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATHROOM & 2 CAR GARAGE. GREAT SIZE LIVING ROOM WITH VAULTED CEILING AND PLENTY OF SPACE. SEPARATE FAMILY ROOM WITH FIRE PLACE; KITCHEN OFFERS TILE COUNTER TOPS, - Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2.5
Rent: $1,575.00
Deposit: $1,575.00
Application Fee: $60.00 (Non-refundable) per applicant.
Non-refundable cleaning fee: $300.00
Square Footage: 1,916
Pets Allowed: Yes + Pet Deposit ($300.00 for pets 55 lbs and under, $500.00 for pets 55 lbs and over)
Tenant pays: Power, Cable, Phone, Water, Gas, Sewer, Trash
Trash & Sewer is to be paid along with the rent.
Lease Term: 1 year or 1 year +
Interior Amenities: attached garage
Major Appliances Included
Washer/Dryer
Close to Public Transportation
Will check credit for eviction or collection on rental. Minimum credit score 600
Minimum income: Must make 3x the rent after taxes.
3 months paystubs or bank stmt is needed along with app
Must bring in copy of Social & ID
Tenant is responsible to verify all info
Please contact 702-672-2851 M-F 9am 5pm
(RLNE3255374)