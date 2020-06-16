All apartments in Spring Valley
3983 TIRANA WAY

3983 Tirana Way · (702) 672-2851 ext. 1
Location

3983 Tirana Way, Spring Valley, NV 89103
Valley West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3983 TIRANA WAY · Avail. now

$1,575

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1916 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
pool
tennis court
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
LARGE TWO STORY TOWNHOME IN BEAUTIFUL GATED COMMUNITY W/ POOL,TENNIS AND SPA. 3 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATHROOM & 2 CAR GARAGE. GREAT SIZE LIVING ROOM WITH VAULTED CEILING AND PLENTY OF SPACE. SEPARATE FAMILY ROOM WITH FIRE PLACE; KITCHEN OFFERS TILE COUNTER TOPS, - Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2.5
Rent: $1,575.00
Deposit: $1,575.00
Application Fee: $60.00 (Non-refundable) per applicant.
Non-refundable cleaning fee: $300.00
Square Footage: 1,916
Pets Allowed: Yes + Pet Deposit ($300.00 for pets 55 lbs and under, $500.00 for pets 55 lbs and over)
Tenant pays: Power, Cable, Phone, Water, Gas, Sewer, Trash
Trash & Sewer is to be paid along with the rent.
Lease Term: 1 year or 1 year +
Interior Amenities: attached garage
Major Appliances Included
Washer/Dryer
Close to Public Transportation
Will check credit for eviction or collection on rental. Minimum credit score 600
Minimum income: Must make 3x the rent after taxes.
3 months paystubs or bank stmt is needed along with app
Must bring in copy of Social & ID
Tenant is responsible to verify all info
Please contact 702-672-2851 M-F 9am 5pm

(RLNE3255374)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

