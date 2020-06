30 Laying Up Ct. - C1

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated fireplace

30 Laying Up Court - Amazing 5 bed home in guard gated Rhodes Ranch - LOVELY, IMMACULATE HOME WITH MANY UPGRADES!! CORNER LOT, GRANITE COUNTERS, TILE BACK SPLASH, WALK IN PANTRY, BIG ISLAND, TILE FLOORS, FIREPLACE IN FAMILY RM AND MBR, HOME OFFERS BEDROOM DOWN WITH FULL BATH, WALK IN LINEN CLOSET, 2 TONE PAINT, MBR WALK OUT COVERED BALCONY, MT VIEWS, LARGE LOT. ALL THIS IN WONDERFUL GUARD GATED RHODES RANCH. WONT LAST LONG!



**If application approved with pets, additional deposit required**



(RLNE5683041)