Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool air conditioning fire pit

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit parking pool garage hot tub

An elevated level of living is what this home is all about. Spacious, well-appointed & private. This beautiful home sits on nearly a 1/2 AC of fully gated manicured grounds. Enter to a grand staircase & formal living room, the elegant kitchen is situated in the middle of the huge greatroom making it an entertainer's dream. Rare indoor pool room w/ shower allows swimming year around. Relax in the gazebo

w/ a fire pit on those cool summer nights