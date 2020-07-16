Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

3405 Barolo Ct. Available 09/05/20 3405 Barolo Ct. Sparks, NV 89434 - $2,850/mo



KEY FEATURES

Year Built: 2016

Sq Footage: 3336 sqft.

Bedrooms: 4 Beds

Bathrooms: 3 Baths

Parking: 3 Garage

Lease Duration: 1 Year

Deposit: $2,850

Pets Policy: Dogs OK

Laundry: In Unit

Lot Size: 0.26 Acres

Property Type: Single Family House



DESCRIPTION



Gorgeous 4 bedroom, three bathroom home located in D'Andrea in Sparks. Property includes wet bar, all appliances - owner reserves the right not to repair or replace washer/dryer, Central A/C, finished basement, fenced backyard and an attached 3-car garage. Zoned for Marvin Moss Elementary, Mendive Middle School and Reed High School. Call to schedule a showing!



RENTAL FEATURES

Walk-in closet

Master bath

Family room

Storage space

Range / Oven

Refrigerator

Dishwasher

Microwave

Garbage disposal

Stainless steel appliances

Balcony, Deck, or Patio

Yard

Fenced yard

Lawn

Heat: forced air

Central A/C

High / Vaulted ceiling

Skylights

COMMUNITY FEATURES

Garage - Attached



LEASE TERMS

Available September 5th 2020!!! Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Small dog on approval. $40 application fee per adult is non-refundable. Call to schedule a showing!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3410995)