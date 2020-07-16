Amenities
3405 Barolo Ct. Available 09/05/20 3405 Barolo Ct. Sparks, NV 89434 - $2,850/mo
KEY FEATURES
Year Built: 2016
Sq Footage: 3336 sqft.
Bedrooms: 4 Beds
Bathrooms: 3 Baths
Parking: 3 Garage
Lease Duration: 1 Year
Deposit: $2,850
Pets Policy: Dogs OK
Laundry: In Unit
Lot Size: 0.26 Acres
Property Type: Single Family House
DESCRIPTION
Gorgeous 4 bedroom, three bathroom home located in D'Andrea in Sparks. Property includes wet bar, all appliances - owner reserves the right not to repair or replace washer/dryer, Central A/C, finished basement, fenced backyard and an attached 3-car garage. Zoned for Marvin Moss Elementary, Mendive Middle School and Reed High School. Call to schedule a showing!
RENTAL FEATURES
Walk-in closet
Master bath
Family room
Storage space
Range / Oven
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Microwave
Garbage disposal
Stainless steel appliances
Balcony, Deck, or Patio
Yard
Fenced yard
Lawn
Heat: forced air
Central A/C
High / Vaulted ceiling
Skylights
COMMUNITY FEATURES
Garage - Attached
LEASE TERMS
Available September 5th 2020!!! Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Small dog on approval. $40 application fee per adult is non-refundable. Call to schedule a showing!
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE3410995)