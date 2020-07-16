All apartments in Sparks
Find more places like 3405 Barolo Ct..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sparks, NV
/
3405 Barolo Ct.
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:53 PM

3405 Barolo Ct.

3405 Barolo Court · (775) 322-1093
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Sparks
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3405 Barolo Court, Sparks, NV 89434
D'Andrea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3405 Barolo Ct. · Avail. Sep 5

$2,850

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3336 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
3405 Barolo Ct. Available 09/05/20 3405 Barolo Ct. Sparks, NV 89434 - $2,850/mo

KEY FEATURES
Year Built: 2016
Sq Footage: 3336 sqft.
Bedrooms: 4 Beds
Bathrooms: 3 Baths
Parking: 3 Garage
Lease Duration: 1 Year
Deposit: $2,850
Pets Policy: Dogs OK
Laundry: In Unit
Lot Size: 0.26 Acres
Property Type: Single Family House

DESCRIPTION

Gorgeous 4 bedroom, three bathroom home located in D'Andrea in Sparks. Property includes wet bar, all appliances - owner reserves the right not to repair or replace washer/dryer, Central A/C, finished basement, fenced backyard and an attached 3-car garage. Zoned for Marvin Moss Elementary, Mendive Middle School and Reed High School. Call to schedule a showing!

RENTAL FEATURES
Walk-in closet
Master bath
Family room
Storage space
Range / Oven
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Microwave
Garbage disposal
Stainless steel appliances
Balcony, Deck, or Patio
Yard
Fenced yard
Lawn
Heat: forced air
Central A/C
High / Vaulted ceiling
Skylights
COMMUNITY FEATURES
Garage - Attached

LEASE TERMS
Available September 5th 2020!!! Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Small dog on approval. $40 application fee per adult is non-refundable. Call to schedule a showing!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3410995)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3405 Barolo Ct. have any available units?
3405 Barolo Ct. has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sparks, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sparks Rent Report.
What amenities does 3405 Barolo Ct. have?
Some of 3405 Barolo Ct.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3405 Barolo Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
3405 Barolo Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3405 Barolo Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3405 Barolo Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 3405 Barolo Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 3405 Barolo Ct. offers parking.
Does 3405 Barolo Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3405 Barolo Ct. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3405 Barolo Ct. have a pool?
No, 3405 Barolo Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 3405 Barolo Ct. have accessible units?
No, 3405 Barolo Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 3405 Barolo Ct. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3405 Barolo Ct. has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 3405 Barolo Ct.?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

High Rock 5300
5300 Los Altos Pkwy
Sparks, NV 89436
Canyon Vista
5200 Los Altos Pkwy
Sparks, NV 89436
Lumina at Spanish Springs
6600 Rolling Meadows Drive
Sparks, NV 89436
Verona
1475 Vista del Rancho Pkwy
Sparks, NV 89436
Parq Crossing
2280 Oddie Boulevard
Sparks, NV 89431
Marina Village
350 Harbour Cove Dr
Sparks, NV 89434
Spring Villas Townhomes
431 Spring Villas Dr
Sparks, NV 89431
Lyfe at the Marina
675 Marina Gateway Drive
Sparks, NV 89434

Similar Pages

Sparks 2 BedroomsSparks Dog Friendly Apartments
Sparks Luxury PlacesSparks Pet Friendly Places
Sparks Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Reno, NVSouth Lake Tahoe, CASun Valley, NV
Incline Village, NVKingsbury, NV
Carson City, NVFernley, NV

Nearby Neighborhoods

Los Altos ParkwaySparks Marina
Wingfield SpringsDowntown Sparks
Pioneer MeadowsKiley Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Nevada-Reno
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity