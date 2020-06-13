118 Apartments for rent in Sparks, NV with balcony
"Yeah I saw Sparks. Yeah I saw Sparks. And I saw Sparks. Yeah I saw Sparks. Sing it out." (-Coldplay, “Sparks'”)
Sparks is the eastern counterpart of Reno and one of Nevada’s most populous cities. Close to the California border and the pristinely gorgeous grounds of Lake Tahoe, Sparks is a place that certainly lives up to its name. A family-friendly option to neighboring Reno, Sparks runs on an urban current that blends well with suburban living. In other words, you get the stimulating benefits of city life _and _the protective feel of suburbia. Even better, if you adore a touch of wide-open wilderness options, Sparks just may be your type of heaven. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Sparks renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.