Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:13 AM

118 Apartments for rent in Sparks, NV with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restric... Read Guide >
Last updated June 13 at 06:30am
$
Los Altos Parkway
22 Units Available
High Rock 5300
5300 Los Altos Pkwy, Sparks, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,305
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,055
1374 sqft
Convenient to Interstate 80. Upscale apartment community with mountain views and direct access to hiking trails. On-site swimming pool, residents' lounge, clubhouse and fitness center.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Pioneer Meadows
39 Units Available
Lumina at Spanish Springs
6600 Rolling Meadows Drive, Sparks, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,550
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1293 sqft
Introducing Lumina at Spanish Springs, a brand-new community of luxurious one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments in Sparks, NV.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Sparks Marina
21 Units Available
Lyfe at the Marina
675 Marina Gateway Drive, Sparks, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,410
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,145
1380 sqft
To promote and encourage social distancing during this time, we are offering the following: Future Residents: Online Virtual Tours Online Leasing Residents: Resident Portal Place Maintenance Requests Online Sign Lease Renewal Pay Rent
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Sparks Marina
35 Units Available
Azure by Oak Properties
550 Marina Gateway Drive, Sparks, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,449
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1290 sqft
Welcome to Azure, featuring one of the largest and most luxurious grand resident community apartments in Sparks, NV! At 6,500 sq.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Pioneer Meadows
22 Units Available
Trail at Pioneer Meadows
6717 Rolling Meadows Dr, Sparks, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,275
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1321 sqft
The beautiful Sierra Nevada Mountains provide a stunning setting. Located just 20 minutes from downtown Reno and close to I-80. Enjoy swimming in the pool, working out in the gym or relaxing in the hot tub.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Los Altos Parkway
5 Units Available
Canyon Vista
5200 Los Altos Pkwy, Sparks, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,254
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,654
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,054
1320 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with garages. Community features a clubhouse, large pool and spa and fireside lounge with full kitchen. Great location close to highways and shopping.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Sparks Marina
16 Units Available
Waterfront at the Marina
375 Harbour Cove Drive, Sparks, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,395
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1269 sqft
Our office is currently closed to the public in support of community health efforts, but we are available to offer virtual tours and are accepting new leases for apartments.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Sparks Marina
5 Units Available
Marina Village
350 Harbour Cove Dr, Sparks, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,115
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom homes with modern kitchens, giant closets and in-home washer/dryers. Prime location on the Sparks Marina makes it easy to spend time on the beach or go sailing.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Kiley Ranch
5 Units Available
Caviata at Kiley Ranch
950 Henry Orr Pkwy, Sparks, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,593
1460 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,230
1713 sqft
Fantastic location near the parks. On-site amenities include a pool, yoga, 24-hour gym and hot tub. Green community. Fireplaces, granite countertops, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances in each unit.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Sparks Marina
12 Units Available
Reflections at the Marina
800 Nichols Blvd, Sparks, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,167
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Community features pool and spa, mountain views, and fitness center. Apartments include ceiling fans, bathtub, and walk in closets. Great location, close to I-80 and University of Nevada, Reno.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Sparks
8 Units Available
Keyway Apartments
1100 15th St, Sparks, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,020
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
You’re ready to live comfortably. You’re ready to live stylishly. You’re ready to call Keyway Apartments home.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Wingfield Springs
6 Units Available
Silverado Apartments
7077 Vista Boulevard, Sparks, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,275
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1113 sqft
Close to work, close to play, close to perfect. Exceeding your expectations of luxury living in a boutique apartment community located in the beautiful Foothills community at Wingfield Springs.
Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
D'Andrea
39 Units Available
The Villas at D'Andrea
2200 N D Andrea Pky, Sparks, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,360
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1168 sqft
A short drive from I-80 and Highway 659. Tastefully decorated apartments with furniture. Patio/balcony, fully equipped kitchen, modern appliances and carpets included. Community has a pool, garage, playground and gym.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Sparks
1 Unit Available
Square One
1040 C St, Sparks, NV
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
924 sqft
Welcome to Square One Our office is currently open to the public by appointment only, please call our leasing office at 775-331-0202.
Last updated February 26 at 10:19pm
Los Altos Parkway
9 Units Available
Verona
1475 Vista del Rancho Pkwy, Sparks, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,188
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,368
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,502
1037 sqft
A modern, charming community with ample amenities including a resort-style pool and green space. Near the parks and restaurants. Each home includes lush carpeting, a washer and dryer and a full kitchen.
Last updated February 26 at 10:19pm
McCarran Boulevard - Probasco Way
2 Units Available
Spring Villas Townhomes
431 Spring Villas Dr, Sparks, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1300 sqft
Close to major highways and dining areas. On-site amenities including a spacious green area and a pool with a sundeck. Apartments include upgraded floor plans with spacious interiors, upgraded kitchens and large kitchens.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pioneer Meadows
1 Unit Available
1833 Painted Valley Drive
1833 Painted Valley Drive, Sparks, NV
2 Bedrooms
$2,149
1210 sqft
The Cabrillo - Popular 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Single Story plan with 2 Car Garage and Fenced Yard - One of our Most Popular Floor Plans ....

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Wildcreek
1 Unit Available
3052 Sterling Ridge Circle
3052 Sterling Ridge Circle, Sparks, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1441 sqft
North Town Condo - This well cared for, almost new townhome (built 2018) is ready for immediate move in. Open concept granite countertop kitchen, spacious Great room with 9' ceilings throughout and a covered balcony off the living room.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pioneer Meadows
1 Unit Available
2093 Ridge Run Drive
2093 Ridge Run Dr, Sparks, NV
2 Bedrooms
$2,049
1340 sqft
The Castillo - Great Single Story Floor Plan with 2 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, 2 Car Garage and Yard - A fabulous and very popular floor plan ....

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pioneer Meadows
1 Unit Available
1943 Painted Valley Drive
1943 Painted Valley Drive, Sparks, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,599
1978 sqft
The Magellan - Luxurious 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Single Story with 2 Car Garage and Fenced Yard - PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE: http://www.leasefrontera.com Furnished Models Now Open: Monday - Saturday 9 am - 5 pm.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Rock
1 Unit Available
3208 Bunker Hill Lane
3208 Bunker Hill Lane, Sparks, NV
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2084 sqft
3208 Bunker Hill Lane Available 07/06/20 Great Sparks location with 4 bedrooms! - This popular tri-level floor plan features 4 large bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Wildcreek
1 Unit Available
2870 Cityview Terrace
2870 Cityview Terrace, Sparks, NV
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
2996 sqft
Newer 4 Bedroom 3.5 Bath off McCarran in Sparks - Newer 4 bedroom 3.5 bathroom with 1 bedroom and 1.5 bathrooms downstairs. Wood laminate flooring in most of the downstairs with carpet in the family room which includes a fireplace.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
D'Andrea
1 Unit Available
2048 Tivoli Lane
2048 Tivoli Lane, Sparks, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1643 sqft
2048 Tivoli Lane Available 07/03/20 2048 Tivoli Lane Sparks, NV 89434 - $1825/mo KEY FEATURES Sq Footage: 1643 sqft. Bedrooms: 3 Beds Bathrooms: 2.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
D'Andrea
1 Unit Available
2605 Venezia
2605 Venezia Drive, Sparks, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1663 sqft
D'Andrea Single Story 3 BR Home on Corner Lot - Corner lot 3 BR, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage home with gas fireplace in living room. There is a formal dining room and the Kitchen has a pass thru. Small breakfast nook in kitchen.
City Guide for Sparks, NV

"Yeah I saw Sparks. Yeah I saw Sparks. And I saw Sparks. Yeah I saw Sparks. Sing it out." (-Coldplay, “Sparks'”)

Sparks is the eastern counterpart of Reno and one of Nevada’s most populous cities. Close to the California border and the pristinely gorgeous grounds of Lake Tahoe, Sparks is a place that certainly lives up to its name. A family-friendly option to neighboring Reno, Sparks runs on an urban current that blends well with suburban living. In other words, you get the stimulating benefits of city life _and _the protective feel of suburbia. Even better, if you adore a touch of wide-open wilderness options, Sparks just may be your type of heaven. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Sparks, NV

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Sparks renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

