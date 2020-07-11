114 Apartments for rent in Sparks, NV with washer-dryer

July 2020 Sparks Rent Report Welcome to the July 2020 Sparks Rent Report. Sparks rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Sparks rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

Sparks rents held steady over the past month Over the past month Sparks rents have remained steady. Currently, median rents in Sparks stand at $1,158 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,507 for a two-bedroom. Sparks' year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.3%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Sparks Rent growth in Sparks has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most large cities across the country, Sparks is less affordable for renters. Sparks' median two-bedroom rent of $1,507 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.

While rents in Sparks remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+1.9%), Dallas (+0.2%), Seattle (+0.2%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,102, $1,133, and $1,678 respectively.

Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Sparks than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $901, where Sparks is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

For more information check out our national report.

Methodology - Recent Updates:

Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

Methodology:

Methodology:

Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

Read more about our methodology here.

