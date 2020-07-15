16 Studio Apartments for rent in Sparks, NV

AL
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
17 Units Available
Oddie Boulevard
Parq Crossing
2280 Oddie Boulevard, Sparks, NV
Studio
$1,100
425 sqft
As of June 1, 2020, our offices are open by appointment only, call us for more details.

1 of 7

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
4 Units Available
Downtown Sparks
Siegel Suites - Sparks
1225 Victorian Avenue, Sparks, NV
Studio
$1,166
315 sqft
Move In Today: Low-Cost, Furnished Apartments Near Victorian Square in Sparks! ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $269.
Results within 5 miles of Sparks
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
40 Units Available
Mountain View Cemetery
Onyx at 695
695 W 3rd Street, Reno, NV
Studio
$995
345 sqft
Formerly known as Courtyard Centre Apartments! Exciting Renovations Coming Soon! Live close to the best of Reno at Courtyard Centre Apartments.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
24 Units Available
Downtown Reno
ParcOne60
160 Sinclair St, Reno, NV
Studio
$899
306 sqft
Formerly known as City Center Apartments! Exciting Renovations Coming Soon! Call now for details! Live in a prime location when you make City Center Apartments your home.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
29 Units Available
Smithridge
Veranda at the Park
950 Nutmeg Pl, Reno, NV
Studio
$829
300 sqft
Welcome home to Veranda at the Park. Conveniently located near a beautiful lush park and a short distance from shopping, restaurants, entertainment and more.

1 of 7

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
2 Units Available
Governor's Bowl
Siegel Suites - 7th Street
701 East 7th Street, Reno, NV
Studio
$1,253
280 sqft
Move In Today: Low-Cost, Furnished Studio Apartments in Reno! ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $289.

1 of 8

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
4 Units Available
Downtown Reno
Siegel Suites - El Cortez
239 West 2nd Street, Reno, NV
Studio
$949
180 sqft
Move In Today: Low-Cost, Furnished Apartments in Reno! Historic Building! ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $219.

1 of 11

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
4 Units Available
Downtown Reno
Siegel Suites - Nevadan
133 North Virginia Street, Reno, NV
Studio
$1,036
315 sqft
Move In Today: Low-Cost, Furnished Apartments In the Heart of Downtown Reno! ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $239.

1 of 9

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
2 Units Available
Downtown Reno
Siegel Suites - Senator
136 West 2nd Street, Reno, NV
Studio
$819
145 sqft
Move In Today: Low-Cost, Furnished Apartments In Downtown Reno! ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $189.

1 of 10

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Reno
200 W 2nd st 312
200 West 2nd Street, Reno, NV
Studio
$1,000
391 sqft
Downtown Studio - This beautiful studio in the heart of downtown Reno is ready for rent . Comes with security, private park spot , swimming pool, outdoor BBQ place and a gym. You are within walking distance of the river .

1 of 9

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Virginia Lake
2450 Lymbery St. #309
2450 Lymbery Street, Reno, NV
Studio
$800
409 sqft
2450 Lymbery St. #309 Available 08/15/20 Studio Condo Near Virginia Lake-Reno - Welcome home to a low maintenance 409 sq. ft. studio boasting new paint, new flooring and swimming pool access during the summer months.

1 of 3

Last updated July 15 at 04:47 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Reno
200 South Center Street - 208
200 South Center Street, Reno, NV
Studio
$1,150
320 sqft
Opportunity to live in an up and coming pocket of Downtown Reno! Brand New adaptive re-use development. Class A apartments. Fully equipped units with modern finishes in a hip Mid-century building. Ready for move-in July 10th 2020.

1 of 9

Last updated July 14 at 11:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Plumas
232 Caliente
232 Caliente Street, Reno, NV
Studio
$925
300 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY 15 or sooner. Interior remodel down to the studs, plumbing and all. Peaceful designer interior on this nicely appointed studio apartment. Enter through a high fenced, private courtyard.

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 04:47 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Reno
300 California Avenue - 8
300 California Ave, Reno, NV
Studio
$975
425 sqft
Location Location Location! Recently renovated 1920s apartment located in the heart of California Avenue. Studio apartment offers kitchen with appliances, updated bathroom, and new windows. . Unit is available for move-in on 6/15/2020.
Results within 10 miles of Sparks

1 of 1

Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Stead
8713 Sunset Breeze Drive
8713 Sunset Breeze Drive, Reno, NV
Studio
$1,549
1111 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 1

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Mae Anne Avenue
6022 Walnut Creek Road
6022 Walnut Creek Road, Reno, NV
Studio
$2,099
1560 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 0 bedrooms, 2.
Rent Report
Sparks

July 2020 Sparks Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Sparks Rent Report. Sparks rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Sparks rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

Sparks rents held steady over the past month

Over the past month Sparks rents have remained steady. Currently, median rents in Sparks stand at $1,158 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,507 for a two-bedroom. Sparks' year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.3%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Sparks

    Rent growth in Sparks has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most large cities across the country, Sparks is less affordable for renters.

    • Sparks' median two-bedroom rent of $1,507 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Sparks remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+1.9%), Dallas (+0.2%), Seattle (+0.2%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,102, $1,133, and $1,678 respectively.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Sparks than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $901, where Sparks is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

