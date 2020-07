Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated extra storage oven range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport dog park elevator gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill package receiving garage courtyard guest parking internet access

You’re ready to live comfortably. You’re ready to live stylishly. You’re ready to call Keyway Apartments home. Centrally located in the Reno-Sparks metropolitan area, you’ll find limitless entertainment, dining, and recreational activities right outside of your front door.



And when you’re ready to come home, Keyway greets its residents with fresh landscaping and winding walking trails that connect the specially remodeled exteriors of our contemporary garden-style apartment homes.



Keyway’s proximity to the area’s top employers, as well as major interstates and airports, further cements this apartment community as a phenomenal place to call home.



At Keyway, we do things your way. Schedule a tour today!