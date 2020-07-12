/
pioneer meadows
168 Apartments for rent in Pioneer Meadows, Sparks, NV
16 Units Available
Trail at Pioneer Meadows
6717 Rolling Meadows Dr, Sparks, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,325
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,949
1321 sqft
The beautiful Sierra Nevada Mountains provide a stunning setting. Located just 20 minutes from downtown Reno and close to I-80. Enjoy swimming in the pool, working out in the gym or relaxing in the hot tub.
39 Units Available
Lumina at Spanish Springs
6600 Rolling Meadows Drive, Sparks, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,499
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1293 sqft
Introducing Lumina at Spanish Springs, a brand-new community of luxurious one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments in Sparks, NV.
1 Unit Available
6785 Peppergrass Dr.
6785 Peppergrass Drive, Sparks, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1190 sqft
6785 Peppergrass Dr. Available 08/15/20 Gorgeous, Newer House in Wing Field Springs!! - Come see this gorgeous home located in in the expanding Wingfield Springs Community in Sparks, close to shopping, banks, and restaurants.
1 Unit Available
2486 Gallagher Road
2486 Gallagher Road, Sparks, NV
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2680 sqft
Super nice Lennar Next Gen Home within a Home at popular Rolling Meadows in Spanish Springs. 2680 SF. 4BR, 3.5BA, 3 GAR. Immaculate home just updated with new interior paint, carpet and landscaping.
1 Unit Available
1833 Painted Valley Drive
1833 Painted Valley Drive, Sparks, NV
2 Bedrooms
$2,149
1210 sqft
The Cabrillo - Popular 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Single Story plan with 2 Car Garage and Fenced Yard - One of our Most Popular Floor Plans ....
1 Unit Available
2103 Crimson Ridge Drive
2103 Crimson Ridge Dr, Sparks, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,399
1978 sqft
2103 Crimson Ridge Drive Available 08/01/20 The Magellan - Luxurious 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Single Story with 2 Car Garage and Fenced Yard - PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE: http://www.leasefrontera.com Furnished Models Now Open: Monday - Saturday, 9 am - 5 pm.
1 Unit Available
1937 Cielo Falls Drive
1937 Cielo Falls Drive, Sparks, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,274
1845 sqft
1937 Cielo Falls Drive Available 08/01/20 The Hudson - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Single Family Home with 2 Car Garage and Fenced Yard - Beautiful & Newer 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Single Story Home with Full Two Car Garage and Fenced Yard.
1 Unit Available
2021 Mooncrest Court
2021 Mooncrest Ct, Sparks, NV
2 Bedrooms
$2,049
1340 sqft
The Castillo - Great Single Story Floor Plan with 2 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, 2 Car Garage and Yard - A fabulous and very popular floor plan ....
1 Unit Available
2003 Crimson Ridge Drive
2003 Crimson Ridge Dr, Sparks, NV
4 Bedrooms
$2,449
2182 sqft
The Portola - Large 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Single Story Home with 2 Car Garage and Yard - Welcome to Frontera at Pioneer Meadows. Very Nice and Newer 4 Bedroom, 2.
Results within 1 mile of Pioneer Meadows
9 Units Available
Verona
1475 Vista del Rancho Pkwy, Sparks, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,188
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,368
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,502
1037 sqft
A modern, charming community with ample amenities including a resort-style pool and green space. Near the parks and restaurants. Each home includes lush carpeting, a washer and dryer and a full kitchen.
1 Unit Available
6080 Ingleston Dr
6080 Ingleston Drive, Sparks, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1599 sqft
Wonderful condo at the Fairways! Fully Furnished Condo Including Pools. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. attached 2 car garage. Plenty of guest parking; Owner pays the HOA Dues. Tenant has the use of the community pool.
1 Unit Available
6049 Red Sun Drive
6049 Red Sun Drive, Sparks, NV
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
2367 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY. Don't you just love that NEW HOUSE smell? This one has never been lived in. It's like winning the rental lottery! This gracious, light filled, 2 story Lennar Built home is ready for you. 4 bedrooms, 2.
1 Unit Available
6098 Red Sun Drive
6098 Red Sun Drive, Sparks, NV
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
2367 sqft
6098 Red Sun Drive, Sparks NV 89436 - AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY. Don't you just love that NEW HOUSE smell? This one has never been lived in.
1 Unit Available
6092 Red Sun Drive
6092 Red Sun Drive, Sparks, NV
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
2714 sqft
6092 Red Sun Drive, Sparks, NV 89436 - AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY. Don't you just love that NEW HOUSE smell? This one has never been lived in.
1 Unit Available
6019 Red Sun Drive
6019 Red Sun Drive, Sparks, NV
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
2367 sqft
6019 Red Sun Drive, Sparks, NV 89436 - AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY. Don't you just love that NEW HOUSE smell? This one has never been lived in.
1 Unit Available
7300 S. Florentine Drive
7300 South Florintine Drive, Sparks, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1783 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Wingfield Springs. Enjoy the well-landscaped front yard from the covered wood porch.
1 Unit Available
6903 Poco Bueno
6903 Poco Bueno Circle, Sparks, NV
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
2418 sqft
STUNNING Wingfield Springs 2-story home is available July 7th! Rent is $2095, deposit is $2195.
1 Unit Available
5780 Camino Verde Dr Unit 105
5780 Camino Verde Drive, Sparks, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1242 sqft
Great Location for this 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Condominium! - This condominium home comes with cherry, sleek cabinets throughout, granite countertops, black appliances, gas stove built in microwave, washer, dryer and a garage.
1 Unit Available
5725 Camino Verde
5725 Camino Verde Drive, Sparks, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1225 sqft
Darling 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath town home. Close to shopping, dinning and golf courses. HOA amenities include pool, hot tub and basketball court. Located across from Coyote Park in gated community. Available on or around August 7th. No pets allowed.
1 Unit Available
2104 Roaring Fork Court
2104 Roaring Fork Ct, Sparks, NV
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
2180 sqft
Fabulous, brand new Toll Brothers Stonebrook home with amazing mountain views form nearly every room, open floor plan, and custom finishes. At the end of a cul-de-sac with master planned trails for a beautiful living experience.
1 Unit Available
1212 Fairway Vista Ln.
1212 Fairway Vista Lane, Sparks, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1623 sqft
1212 Fairway Vista Ln. Available 07/22/20 Two Story Sparks Home - Over 1600 square feet, two bedrooms, two full baths, two car attached garage, plus loft/office, two story home. Beautiful kitchen with granite counters.
Results within 5 miles of Pioneer Meadows
7 Units Available
Marina Village
350 Harbour Cove Dr, Sparks, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,115
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,516
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,752
1256 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom homes with modern kitchens, giant closets and in-home washer/dryers. Prime location on the Sparks Marina makes it easy to spend time on the beach or go sailing.
34 Units Available
Azure by Oak Properties
550 Marina Gateway Drive, Sparks, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,449
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1290 sqft
Welcome to Azure, featuring one of the largest and most luxurious grand resident community apartments in Sparks, NV! At 6,500 sq.
26 Units Available
High Rock 5300
5300 Los Altos Pkwy, Sparks, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,305
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,597
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1374 sqft
Convenient to Interstate 80. Upscale apartment community with mountain views and direct access to hiking trails. On-site swimming pool, residents' lounge, clubhouse and fitness center.