Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities 24hr gym pool bbq/grill dogs allowed cats allowed garage parking pet friendly carport clubhouse hot tub internet access online portal playground

We welcome you to The Villas at D’Andrea apartments located in the scenic area of East Sparks, Nevada. Our luxury garden style apartments are spacious and come with beautiful mountain and city views in addition to our luscious green landscape. Welcome to The Villas at D’Andrea apartments! Our community is in close proximity to Sparks Marina, Legends Shopping Mall and Northern Nevada Hospital. Additionally, the Apartment community is close to nearby schools such as, Marvin Moss Elementary, Mendive Middle School and Reed High School. The Villas at D’Andrea offers contemporary living where you can choose from our inventory of spacious one, two and three bedroom floor plans. Our luxury apartments come furnished with amenities that will make your life a little bit easier, such as, built in desk area, walk in closets, washer / dryer and private patios/balconies. The Villas at D’Andrea apartments is proud to offer top quality community amenities for all our residents such as, a swimming pool, on-site massage services, tanning bed and a fitness center, which are all located within this beautiful community. Our meticulously landscaped property and onsite amenities will offer you a very relaxing environment whether you are barbecuing with your neighbors or taking a cool dip in our beautiful swimming pool. Please contact The Villas at D’Andrea today to make an appointment and get a personalized tour of our property.