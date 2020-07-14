All apartments in Sparks
The Villas at D'Andrea
The Villas at D'Andrea

2200 N D Andrea Pky · (443) 272-4116
Location

2200 N D Andrea Pky, Sparks, NV 89434
D'Andrea

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1324 · Avail. Aug 2

$1,360

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 761 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1726 · Avail. now

$1,490

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 976 sqft

Unit 1722 · Avail. now

$1,490

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 976 sqft

Unit 2022 · Avail. now

$1,490

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 976 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Villas at D'Andrea.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
24hr gym
pool
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
cats allowed
garage
parking
pet friendly
carport
clubhouse
hot tub
internet access
online portal
playground
We welcome you to The Villas at D’Andrea apartments located in the scenic area of East Sparks, Nevada. Our luxury garden style apartments are spacious and come with beautiful mountain and city views in addition to our luscious green landscape. Welcome to The Villas at D’Andrea apartments! Our community is in close proximity to Sparks Marina, Legends Shopping Mall and Northern Nevada Hospital. Additionally, the Apartment community is close to nearby schools such as, Marvin Moss Elementary, Mendive Middle School and Reed High School. The Villas at D’Andrea offers contemporary living where you can choose from our inventory of spacious one, two and three bedroom floor plans. Our luxury apartments come furnished with amenities that will make your life a little bit easier, such as, built in desk area, walk in closets, washer / dryer and private patios/balconies. The Villas at D’Andrea apartments is proud to offer top quality community amenities for all our residents such as, a swimming pool, on-site massage services, tanning bed and a fitness center, which are all located within this beautiful community. Our meticulously landscaped property and onsite amenities will offer you a very relaxing environment whether you are barbecuing with your neighbors or taking a cool dip in our beautiful swimming pool. Please contact The Villas at D’Andrea today to make an appointment and get a personalized tour of our property.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $400
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Additional: Charter Cable: $40/month will be billed with rent
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $30/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Assigned carport: included in lease (1 spot); Detached garage: $100/month.
Storage Details: Storage unit (sizes vary): $20-$60/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Villas at D'Andrea have any available units?
The Villas at D'Andrea has 18 units available starting at $1,360 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Sparks, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sparks Rent Report.
What amenities does The Villas at D'Andrea have?
Some of The Villas at D'Andrea's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Villas at D'Andrea currently offering any rent specials?
The Villas at D'Andrea is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Villas at D'Andrea pet-friendly?
Yes, The Villas at D'Andrea is pet friendly.
Does The Villas at D'Andrea offer parking?
Yes, The Villas at D'Andrea offers parking.
Does The Villas at D'Andrea have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Villas at D'Andrea offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Villas at D'Andrea have a pool?
Yes, The Villas at D'Andrea has a pool.
Does The Villas at D'Andrea have accessible units?
No, The Villas at D'Andrea does not have accessible units.
Does The Villas at D'Andrea have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Villas at D'Andrea has units with dishwashers.
