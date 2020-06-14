Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:21 AM

30 Furnished Apartments for rent in Sparks, NV

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Los Altos Parkway
6 Units Available
Canyon Vista
5200 Los Altos Pkwy, Sparks, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,254
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,654
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,854
1320 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with garages. Community features a clubhouse, large pool and spa and fireside lounge with full kitchen. Great location close to highways and shopping.
Last updated June 14 at 12:47am
D'Andrea
39 Units Available
The Villas at D'Andrea
2200 N D Andrea Pky, Sparks, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,360
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1168 sqft
A short drive from I-80 and Highway 659. Tastefully decorated apartments with furniture. Patio/balcony, fully equipped kitchen, modern appliances and carpets included. Community has a pool, garage, playground and gym.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Sparks
1 Unit Available
Square One
1040 C St, Sparks, NV
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
924 sqft
Welcome to Square One Our office is currently open to the public by appointment only, please call our leasing office at 775-331-0202.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Pioneer Meadows
1 Unit Available
1943 Painted Valley Drive
1943 Painted Valley Drive, Sparks, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,599
1978 sqft
The Magellan - Luxurious 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Single Story with 2 Car Garage and Fenced Yard - PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE: http://www.leasefrontera.com Furnished Models Now Open: Monday - Saturday 9 am - 5 pm.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Pioneer Meadows
1 Unit Available
2093 Ridge Run Drive
2093 Ridge Run Dr, Sparks, NV
2 Bedrooms
$2,049
1340 sqft
The Castillo - Great Single Story Floor Plan with 2 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, 2 Car Garage and Yard - A fabulous and very popular floor plan ....

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Pioneer Meadows
1 Unit Available
2072 Forestgate Drive
2072 Forestgate Dr, Sparks, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,049
1642 sqft
The Columbus - Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home with 2 Car Garage and Fenced Yard - PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE: www.LeaseFrontera.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Pioneer Meadows
1 Unit Available
6785 Peppergrass Dr.
6785 Peppergrass Drive, Sparks, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1190 sqft
6785 Peppergrass Dr. Available 06/30/20 Gorgeous, Brand New House in Wing Field Springs!! - Come see this gorgeous home located in in the expanding Wingfield Springs Community in Sparks, close to shopping, banks, and restaurants.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Sparks
4 Units Available
Siegel Suites - Sparks
1225 Victorian Avenue, Sparks, NV
Studio
$1,166
315 sqft
Move In Today: Low-Cost, Furnished Apartments Near Victorian Square in Sparks! ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $269.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Pioneer Meadows
1 Unit Available
1833 Painted Valley Drive
1833 Painted Valley Drive, Sparks, NV
2 Bedrooms
$2,149
1210 sqft
The Cabrillo - Popular 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Single Story plan with 2 Car Garage and Fenced Yard - One of our Most Popular Floor Plans ....

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Pioneer Meadows
1 Unit Available
2025 Evening Shadows Drive
2025 Evening Shadows Drive, Sparks, NV
4 Bedrooms
$2,349
2182 sqft
The Portola - Large 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Single Story Home with 2 Car Garage and Yard - Welcome to Frontera at Pioneer Meadows. Very Nice and Newer 4 Bedroom, 2.

Last updated June 14 at 01:12am
Wingfield Springs
1 Unit Available
6080 Ingleston Dr
6080 Ingleston Drive, Sparks, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1599 sqft
Wonderful condo at the Fairways! Fully Furnished Condo Including Pools. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. attached 2 car garage. Plenty of guest parking; Owner pays the HOA Dues. Tenant has the use of the community pool.
Results within 1 mile of Sparks

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Wildcreek
1 Unit Available
3952 Clear Acre Ln
3952 Clear Acre Lane, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$975
970 sqft
Available 07/01/20 2 - bedroom condo, quiet neighborhood - Property Id: 288670 Fully furnished two-bedroom condo, all the furniture you need to move in. Mountain views, fresh air and a quiet neighborhood await. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.
Results within 5 miles of Sparks
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Double R Blvd
12 Units Available
The Village at Iron Blossom
690 E Patriot Blvd, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,152
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,284
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Thoughtfully designed homes with energy efficient appliances and walk-in closets. Tenants get access to a billiards room, barbecue area, and basketball court. Close to I-580. By Southwest Pavilion Shopping and numerous restaurants.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Downtown Reno
3 Units Available
3rd Street Flats
303 W 3rd St, Reno, NV
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,500
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
APPLY TODAY AND GET ONE MONTH FREE ON A 6-12 MONTH LEASE! Our Team is here for you! In efforts of preventing the spread of COVID-19, we are offerring individual, personalized touring options.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Governor's Bowl
2 Units Available
Siegel Suites - 7th Street
701 East 7th Street, Reno, NV
Studio
$1,253
280 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,253
560 sqft
Move In Today: Low-Cost, Furnished Studio Apartments in Reno! ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $289.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Reno
2 Units Available
Siegel Suites - Senator
136 West 2nd Street, Reno, NV
Studio
$819
145 sqft
Move In Today: Low-Cost, Furnished Apartments In Downtown Reno! ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $189.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Reno
1 Unit Available
450 North Arlington Avenue Unit 604
450 North Arlington Avenue, Reno, NV
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,525
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Downtown Stunner - All The Amenities! - 6th floor unit surrounded by windows with views of Downtown Reno and Swimming Pool. Beautiful open floor plan Unfurnished or Partially Furnished options available.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Reno
4 Units Available
Siegel Suites - Nevadan
133 North Virginia Street, Reno, NV
Studio
$1,036
315 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,253
630 sqft
Move In Today: Low-Cost, Furnished Apartments In the Heart of Downtown Reno! ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $239.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Reno
4 Units Available
Siegel Suites - El Cortez
239 West 2nd Street, Reno, NV
Studio
$949
180 sqft
Move In Today: Low-Cost, Furnished Apartments in Reno! Historic Building! ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $219.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Virginia Lake
1 Unit Available
2450 Lymbery St
2450 Lymbery Street, Reno, NV
Studio
$500
409 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Great little studio that has been fully remolded. Close to shopping, bus lines, and mid town. Email lymberyst@m-reilly.com for more info or to set up a viewing. (RLNE5855269)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Idlewild Park
1 Unit Available
599 California Avenue
599 California Avenue, Reno, NV
Studio
$1,250
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Charming fully furnished studio unit in historic building in prime Reno location , safe and secure! With kitchenette including small refrigerator, hot plate and microwave. Smart TV . Perfect for one person only . Application: https://www.hemlane.

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Downtown Reno
1 Unit Available
255 N Sierra Street
255 North Sierra Street, Reno, NV
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,275
810 sqft
Montage Living! 1 bedroom 1 bath, fully furnished condo in this modern and sophisticated vertical living community in downtown Reno. Walk to casinos, movies, nightlife, cultural district and the river.

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Mountain View Cemetery
1 Unit Available
Shamrock
1185 West 2nd Street, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,100
468 sqft
Urban West Apartments are located in the heart of downtown, Reno, close to shopping and great restaurants. Each furnished unit includes kitchen supplies, a fully furnished living area with tv, couch and dining nook and a fully furnished bedroom.

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Mountain View Cemetery
1 Unit Available
1135 W 2nd St.
1135 West 2nd Street, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,150
468 sqft
Urban West Apartments are located in the heart of downtown, Reno, close to shopping and great restaurants. Each furnished unit includes kitchen supplies, a fully furnished living area with tv, couch and dining nook and a fully furnished bedroom.

Sparks rents declined over the past month

Sparks rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, but have increased slightly by 1.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Sparks stand at $1,157 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,507 for a two-bedroom. Sparks' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.9%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Sparks

    As rents have increased slightly in Sparks, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Sparks is less affordable for renters.

    • Sparks' median two-bedroom rent of $1,507 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.4% increase in Sparks.
    • While Sparks' rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Sparks than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $900, where Sparks is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

