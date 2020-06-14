46 Apartments for rent in Sparks, NV with hardwood floors

Apartment List
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Sparks renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particul... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Sparks Marina
22 Units Available
Lyfe at the Marina
675 Marina Gateway Drive, Sparks, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,350
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,145
1380 sqft
To promote and encourage social distancing during this time, we are offering the following: Future Residents: Online Virtual Tours Online Leasing Residents: Resident Portal Place Maintenance Requests Online Sign Lease Renewal Pay Rent
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Sparks Marina
35 Units Available
Azure by Oak Properties
550 Marina Gateway Drive, Sparks, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,449
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1290 sqft
Welcome to Azure, featuring one of the largest and most luxurious grand resident community apartments in Sparks, NV! At 6,500 sq.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:20pm
$
Los Altos Parkway
22 Units Available
High Rock 5300
5300 Los Altos Pkwy, Sparks, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,305
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,055
1374 sqft
Convenient to Interstate 80. Upscale apartment community with mountain views and direct access to hiking trails. On-site swimming pool, residents' lounge, clubhouse and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Sparks Marina
5 Units Available
Marina Village
350 Harbour Cove Dr, Sparks, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,115
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom homes with modern kitchens, giant closets and in-home washer/dryers. Prime location on the Sparks Marina makes it easy to spend time on the beach or go sailing.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Wingfield Springs
7 Units Available
Silverado Apartments
7077 Vista Boulevard, Sparks, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,275
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1113 sqft
Close to work, close to play, close to perfect. Exceeding your expectations of luxury living in a boutique apartment community located in the beautiful Foothills community at Wingfield Springs.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Pioneer Meadows
21 Units Available
Trail at Pioneer Meadows
6717 Rolling Meadows Dr, Sparks, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,275
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,849
1321 sqft
The beautiful Sierra Nevada Mountains provide a stunning setting. Located just 20 minutes from downtown Reno and close to I-80. Enjoy swimming in the pool, working out in the gym or relaxing in the hot tub.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
Sparks Marina
14 Units Available
Waterfront at the Marina
375 Harbour Cove Drive, Sparks, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,450
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1269 sqft
Our office is currently closed to the public in support of community health efforts, but we are available to offer virtual tours and are accepting new leases for apartments.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Wingfield Springs
1 Unit Available
7010 Sacred Cr
7010 Sacred Circle, Sparks, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1761 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Quiet, clean place to live - Property Id: 295987 Brand new refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, oven and microwave, quiet, clean property. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Pioneer Meadows
1 Unit Available
1943 Painted Valley Drive
1943 Painted Valley Drive, Sparks, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,599
1978 sqft
The Magellan - Luxurious 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Single Story with 2 Car Garage and Fenced Yard - PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE: http://www.leasefrontera.com Furnished Models Now Open: Monday - Saturday 9 am - 5 pm.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Los Altos Parkway
1 Unit Available
2389 Madrid Dr.
2389 Madrid Drive, Sparks, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
2261 sqft
2389 Madrid Dr. Sparks, NV 89436 - $2295/mo Sq Footage: 2261 sq. ft. Bedrooms: 3 Beds Bathrooms: 2.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
D'Andrea
1 Unit Available
2292 Novara
2292 Novara Court, Sparks, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2087 sqft
Beautifully maintained D’Andrea home w/lush gardens. Gourmet kitchen w/granite countertops, stainless steel appliances & generous storage space/pantry. Wood floors in living room, tiled kitchen/dining/baths, carpeted bedrooms.

1 of 16

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Los Altos Parkway
1 Unit Available
4937 DUBONNET DR.
4937 Dubonnet Drive, Sparks, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2102 sqft
Former Model Home for Rent in Somoma at the Vineyards. $2200 - Former model home in Sonoma at the Vineyards. Features over $150,000 in builder upgrades. Gorgeous wood floors throughout.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Oddie Boulevard
20 Units Available
Northtowne Summit Apartments
2777 Northtowne Ln, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,194
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,324
1029 sqft
Are you searching for a great apartment home in Reno, Nevada? Look no further because Northtowne Summit Apartments is the number one apartment home community in “The Biggest Little City in the World”.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
Mountain View Cemetery
1 Unit Available
101 Arletta Street
101 Arletta Street, Reno, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
850 sqft
Beautifully located close to the river walk and Idlewild Park. Enjoy food truck Fridays and other river walk based events! New flooring, upgraded bathroom with two spacious bedrooms in a cozy complex. Rental qualifications: Proof of income 2.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 03:34pm
Wells Avenue Neighborhood
6 Units Available
Kirman Garden
444 Kirman Ave, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,050
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Kirman Garden in Reno. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 03:34pm
Renown Medical Center
7 Units Available
503 MILL ST
503 Mill Street, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,050
550 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 503 MILL ST in Reno. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
Wells Avenue Neighborhood
8 Units Available
405 Grand Canyon
405 Grand Canyon Boulevard, Reno, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
773 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 405 Grand Canyon in Reno. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Mountain View Cemetery
49 Units Available
Courtyard Centre Apartments
695 W 3rd Street, Reno, NV
Studio
$995
345 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,055
358 sqft
Exciting Renovations Coming Soon! Live close to the best of Reno at Courtyard Centre Apartments.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
Double R Blvd
12 Units Available
The Village at Iron Blossom
690 E Patriot Blvd, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,152
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,284
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Thoughtfully designed homes with energy efficient appliances and walk-in closets. Tenants get access to a billiards room, barbecue area, and basketball court. Close to I-580. By Southwest Pavilion Shopping and numerous restaurants.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Smithridge
36 Units Available
Veranda at the Park
950 Nutmeg Pl, Reno, NV
Studio
$829
300 sqft
1 Bedroom
$999
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
875 sqft
Welcome home to Veranda at the Park. Conveniently located near a beautiful lush park and a short distance from shopping, restaurants, entertainment and more.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Virginia Lake
6 Units Available
2300 West
2300 Harvard Way, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,024
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
APARTMENTS FOR RENT IN RENO, NEVADA Welcome to 2300 West Apartments where you'll get to experience a relaxing style of living. Take joy in the quality, and spaciousness of our apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Meadowood
17 Units Available
Lakeridge Living
6155 Plumas St, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,201
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located close to great schools, Highways 395 and 580 and Meadowood Mall. Park-like community with tennis court, parking and clubhouse. Units have patio/balcony, fireplace and in-home washer/dryer.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 01:29pm
Idlewild Park
1 Unit Available
Park at Idlewild
1850 Idlewild Dr, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,105
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes away from some of the best activities Northern Nevada has to offer, The Park at Idlewild gives you a location that is second to none.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Downtown Reno
3 Units Available
3rd Street Flats
303 W 3rd St, Reno, NV
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,500
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
APPLY TODAY AND GET ONE MONTH FREE ON A 6-12 MONTH LEASE! Our Team is here for you! In efforts of preventing the spread of COVID-19, we are offerring individual, personalized touring options.
City Guide for Sparks, NV

"Yeah I saw Sparks. Yeah I saw Sparks. And I saw Sparks. Yeah I saw Sparks. Sing it out." (-Coldplay, “Sparks'”)

Sparks is the eastern counterpart of Reno and one of Nevada’s most populous cities. Close to the California border and the pristinely gorgeous grounds of Lake Tahoe, Sparks is a place that certainly lives up to its name. A family-friendly option to neighboring Reno, Sparks runs on an urban current that blends well with suburban living. In other words, you get the stimulating benefits of city life _and _the protective feel of suburbia. Even better, if you adore a touch of wide-open wilderness options, Sparks just may be your type of heaven. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Sparks, NV

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Sparks renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

