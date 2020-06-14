46 Apartments for rent in Sparks, NV with hardwood floors

"Yeah I saw Sparks. Yeah I saw Sparks. And I saw Sparks. Yeah I saw Sparks. Sing it out." (-Coldplay, “Sparks'”)

Sparks is the eastern counterpart of Reno and one of Nevada’s most populous cities. Close to the California border and the pristinely gorgeous grounds of Lake Tahoe, Sparks is a place that certainly lives up to its name. A family-friendly option to neighboring Reno, Sparks runs on an urban current that blends well with suburban living. In other words, you get the stimulating benefits of city life _and _the protective feel of suburbia. Even better, if you adore a touch of wide-open wilderness options, Sparks just may be your type of heaven. See more