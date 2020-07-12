/
downtown sparks
159 Apartments for rent in Downtown Sparks, Sparks, NV
Keyway Apartments
1100 15th St, Sparks, NV
1 Bedroom
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
795 sqft
3 Bedrooms
You’re ready to live comfortably. You’re ready to live stylishly. You’re ready to call Keyway Apartments home.
2146 Roundhouse Road
2146 Roundhouse Road, Sparks, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,200
548 sqft
One Bedroom in a gated community/All utilities paid - (RLNE5895584)
420 1/2 14th Street
420 1/2 14th St, Sparks, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
729 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home is centrally located near downtown Sparks. This home has been newly renovated with fresh paint and new carpets. There are washer/dryer hookups for tenant convenience and fenced in yard.
Siegel Suites - Sparks
1225 Victorian Avenue, Sparks, NV
Studio
$1,166
315 sqft
Move In Today: Low-Cost, Furnished Apartments Near Victorian Square in Sparks! ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $269.
428 1/2 14th St.
428 1/2 14th St, Sparks, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
729 sqft
Centrally located home walking distance from Downtown Sparks!! - This 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home is centrally located near downtown Sparks. This home has been newly renovated with fresh paint and new carpets.
1621 1/2 G St
1621 1/2 G St, Sparks, NV
Studio
$1,000
336 sqft
A charming studio cottage in the heart of Sparks. Completely remodeled with all new fixtures, floor, counter tops, appliances, bathroom, new hot water heater and radiant floor furnace.
412 10th Street Unit A
412 10th Street, Sparks, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1100 sqft
412 10th Street Unit A Sparks, NV 89431 - Darling 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath 2 story, town home located in the heart of Sparks. Available NOW. Rent is $1250, Deposit is $1550. Open layout with plenty of space.
2343 Roundhouse Rd
2343 Roundhouse Road, Sparks, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1424 sqft
SPACIOUS 2 BED/ 2 BATH 1424 SQ FT TOWN HOME WITH LOFT IN GATED COMMUNITY IN SPARKS - Nice, large 2 bedroom 2 bath 1424 Sq Ft Town Home with huge loft in gated community and beautiful landscaping.
2555 E St
2555 E Street, Sparks, NV
1 Bedroom
$900
552 sqft
Come check out this one bedroom duplex in Sparks! This beautiful unit has tile floors throughout. The kitchen has new cabinets and granite counter tops. It also comes with a refrigerator and stove/oven.
Waterfront at the Marina
375 Harbour Cove Drive, Sparks, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,399
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1269 sqft
Our office is currently closed to the public in support of community health efforts, but we are available to offer virtual tours and are accepting new leases for apartments.
Parq Crossing
2280 Oddie Boulevard, Sparks, NV
Studio
$1,100
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,300
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
902 sqft
As of June 1, 2020, our offices are open by appointment only, call us for more details.
Northtowne Summit Apartments
2777 Northtowne Ln, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,219
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1029 sqft
Are you searching for a great apartment home in Reno, Nevada? Look no further because Northtowne Summit Apartments is the number one apartment home community in “The Biggest Little City in the World”.
Marina Village
350 Harbour Cove Dr, Sparks, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,115
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,516
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,752
1256 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom homes with modern kitchens, giant closets and in-home washer/dryers. Prime location on the Sparks Marina makes it easy to spend time on the beach or go sailing.
Reflections at the Marina
800 Nichols Blvd, Sparks, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,242
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,414
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Community features pool and spa, mountain views, and fitness center. Apartments include ceiling fans, bathtub, and walk in closets. Great location, close to I-80 and University of Nevada, Reno.
Spring Villas Townhomes
431 Spring Villas Dr, Sparks, NV
1 Bedroom
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1300 sqft
Close to major highways and dining areas. On-site amenities including a spacious green area and a pool with a sundeck. Apartments include upgraded floor plans with spacious interiors, upgraded kitchens and large kitchens.
1059 Holman Cir
1059 Holman Circle, Sparks, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
850 sqft
Available 07/20/20 **Duplex** 1059 Holman Cir - Property Id: 131366 DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS..New refrigerator,oven and microwave. New hardwood floors, bathroom under remodel with new toilet,vanity, and tile! Will have new paint and kitchen remodeled.
3208 Bunker Hill Lane
3208 Bunker Hill Lane, Sparks, NV
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2084 sqft
3208 Bunker Hill Lane Available 07/24/20 Great Sparks location with 4 bedrooms! - This popular tri-level floor plan features 4 large bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms.
1941 Wedekind Road
1941 Wedekind Road, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$900
475 sqft
This newly remodeled 1 Bed/ 1 Bath is nestled in walking distance from shopping, schools and parks. Comes complete with a stackable washer and dryer PLEASE READ DESCRIPTION- AVOID SCAMMERS.
1880 Citron Street
1880 Citron Street, Reno, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1400 sqft
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
982 HOLMAN WAY
982 Holman Way, Sparks, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1272 sqft
982 HOLMAN WAY Available 07/24/20 COMING SOON! Sparks 2 bed/2 bath - Spacious 2BD/2BA 2 car garage Tiled kitchen / fireplace/pool (RLNE5817789)
1925 Merchant St.
1925 Merchant Street, Sparks, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1248 sqft
1925 Merchant St. Sparks,NV 89431 - $1,395.00 KEY FEATURES Year Built: 1979 Sq Footage: 1248 sqft. Bedrooms: 2 Beds Bathrooms: 1.5 Baths Parking: 2 Garage Lease Duration: 1 Year (See Details Below) Deposit: $1,395.
977 Tyler Way
977 Tyler Way, Sparks, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1578 sqft
This beautiful Townhouse in Sparks is ready for Move-in!! Close to shopping, parks & dining, NEW flooring throughout, attached 2 car garage, small private patio, formal dining room, appliances consist of stove, dishwasher, fridge, washer & dryer.
2202 Patton Dr
2202 Patton Drive, Reno, NV
2 Bedrooms
$895
800 sqft
Lovely Two Bed/One Bath Condo Available NOW in Reno. This 1 bedroom, 1 bath unit features 800 square feet of living space, kitchen includes refrigerator and oven. Parking is Off Street Uncovered Situated off Tripp Dr. & Patton Dr.
706 L ST
706 L Street, Sparks, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
950 sqft
706 L ST Available 04/06/20 COMING SOON! 3 bedroom home in Sparks!! - 3 bedroom / 1 bath / 1 car garage (RLNE3342538)