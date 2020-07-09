All apartments in Sparks
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:53 AM

Canyon Vista

5200 Los Altos Pkwy · (833) 856-8638
Rent Special
SPECIAL! Look and lease waived application and administrative fees.
Location

5200 Los Altos Pkwy, Sparks, NV 89436
Los Altos Parkway

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 301 · Avail. now

$1,654

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 960 sqft

Unit 324 · Avail. now

$1,654

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1121 sqft

Unit 302 · Avail. now

$1,704

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 960 sqft

See 2+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 191 · Avail. now

$2,004

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1320 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Canyon Vista.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
cable included
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
dishwasher
furnished
bathtub
cable included
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
e-payments
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
media room
package receiving
sauna
tennis court
accessible
alarm system
carport
cc payments
coffee bar
guest parking
lobby
online portal
Enjoy resort-style living at Canyon Vista Apartments nestled in a quiet, residential neighborhood with 1, 2, & 3 bedrooms along with garages. We offer a large heated, year-round pool and spa, as well as a clubhouse with a fireside lounge and full kitchen. For sports enthusiasts, Canyon Vista offers a 24-hour fitness center, a lighted sports court with tennis and basketball and nearby access to scenic hiking trails. Canyon Vista offers convenient access to Pyramid HWY, I-80, HWY 395, I-580, and Reno. Our great location is only minutes away from shopping, dining and entertainment including Sparks Marina, neighboring championship golf courses, relaxing parks, Truckee Meadows Community College and the University of Nevada - Reno. Come to Canyon Vista, where you will find all the luxury and convenience a home can offer.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $400 OAC
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee; $20 utility set up fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, $5 pest control; $3.99 service fee for Conservice
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Canyon Vista have any available units?
Canyon Vista has 6 units available starting at $1,654 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Sparks, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sparks Rent Report.
What amenities does Canyon Vista have?
Some of Canyon Vista's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Canyon Vista currently offering any rent specials?
Canyon Vista is offering the following rent specials: SPECIAL! Look and lease waived application and administrative fees.
Is Canyon Vista pet-friendly?
Yes, Canyon Vista is pet friendly.
Does Canyon Vista offer parking?
Yes, Canyon Vista offers parking.
Does Canyon Vista have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Canyon Vista offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Canyon Vista have a pool?
Yes, Canyon Vista has a pool.
Does Canyon Vista have accessible units?
Yes, Canyon Vista has accessible units.
Does Canyon Vista have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Canyon Vista has units with dishwashers.
