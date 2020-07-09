Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly cable included

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony dishwasher furnished bathtub cable included carpet extra storage garbage disposal ice maker oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court business center clubhouse 24hr gym parking playground pool e-payments bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access media room package receiving sauna tennis court accessible alarm system carport cc payments coffee bar guest parking lobby online portal

Enjoy resort-style living at Canyon Vista Apartments nestled in a quiet, residential neighborhood with 1, 2, & 3 bedrooms along with garages. We offer a large heated, year-round pool and spa, as well as a clubhouse with a fireside lounge and full kitchen. For sports enthusiasts, Canyon Vista offers a 24-hour fitness center, a lighted sports court with tennis and basketball and nearby access to scenic hiking trails. Canyon Vista offers convenient access to Pyramid HWY, I-80, HWY 395, I-580, and Reno. Our great location is only minutes away from shopping, dining and entertainment including Sparks Marina, neighboring championship golf courses, relaxing parks, Truckee Meadows Community College and the University of Nevada - Reno. Come to Canyon Vista, where you will find all the luxury and convenience a home can offer.