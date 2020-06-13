/
23 Apartments for rent in Incline Village, NV📍
801 Northwood Blvd. #7
801 Northwood Boulevard, Incline Village, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
844 sqft
Incline Village: Condo - 2 Bedrooms, 1.5 Bathrooms, Updated, Car-Port, Low Elevation, Washer & Dryer - Unfurnished: Incline Village condominium featuring 2 Bedrooms, and 1.5 Bathrooms.
751 Tahoe Blvd.
751 Tahoe Boulevard, Incline Village, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,350
480 sqft
Toepa - Very nice 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo, laundry in complex. Call for appt. Available early June. Due to the Coronavirus, we will not be showing the property. You are more than welcome to rent the property sight unseen.
144 Village Blvd. #77
144 Village Boulevard, Incline Village, NV
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1111 sqft
Incline Village: McCloud Condominium. 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, 1 Car Garage - COMING SOON...NEW FLOORING, PAINT, AND BLINDS. Unfurnished, upstairs McCloud Condominium.
837 Southwood Blvd.
837 Southwood Boulevard, Incline Village, NV
Studio
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1332 sqft
Creekside West - This centrally located quiet and bright unit is located only one mile from two of our famous private beaches in Incline. Waking up to the sound of a creek running in your backyard will be your new normal.
929 Northwood #101
929 Northwood Boulevard, Incline Village, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1846 sqft
929 Northwood #101 Available 10/01/20 Incline Village: Third Creek Condominium - 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, 1 Car Garage - Unfurnished - Third Creek Condominium. 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, 1 Car Attached Garage, Deck.
920 Wendy Lane
920 Wendy Lane, Incline Village, NV
Studio
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
971 sqft
Wendy Lane - 2 Bedroom, 2 bathroom, unfurnished, 2 car max, no smoking No pets.Due to the Coronavirus, we will not be showing the property. You are more than welcome to rent the property sight unseen. (RLNE5744462)
321 Ski Way #2
321 Ski Way, Incline Village, NV
2 Bedrooms
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1280 sqft
321 Ski Way #2 Available 07/01/20 Incline Village: Condo - 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, Spacious, Low Elevation - Remodeled and upgraded throughout. Mountain Shadows condo with easy access to parking lot. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms.
830 Oriole Way #14
830 Oriole Way, Incline Village, NV
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1752 sqft
830 Oriole Way #14 Available 07/01/20 Incline Village: Condo - 4 Bedrooms,3.5 Bathrooms, 2 Car Garage, Low Elevation - Incline Village: 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Bathrooms. 2 Car Attached Garage. Full Size Washer and Dryer. Granite Counter-Tops throughout.
872 Tanager Street #54
872 Tanager Street, Incline Village, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,500
600 sqft
Pinebrook #54 Incline Village, NV - 1 bedroom 1 bath, Partially Furnished Condo. Full kitchen and Living Area. Hardwood Floors, Upgraded Kitchen. Laundry Facilities on Property. Lower elevation location.
971 Fairway Boulvard
971 Fairway Boulevard, Incline Village, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Single-Family Home - 3BD, 2BA, Large Living Area, Vaulted Ceilings, Lower Elevation, Ample Parking, Forced Air Heat, Washer/Dryer, Large Fenced Backyard. Pet Friendly. No Cats Allowed (RLNE4510090)
565 SILVERTIP DR.
565 Silvertip Drive, Incline Village, NV
6 Bedrooms
$5,000
3754 sqft
565 SILVERTIP DR. Available 07/01/20 FOR RENT! 6 Bedroom, 5 bath 3754 sqft $5000 One year lease! - 6 Bedroom, 5 baths! The living room, kitchen and master suite all on the entry level.
1070 TILLER DR.
1070 Tiller Drive, Incline Village, NV
Studio
$6,000
4 Bedrooms
1070 TILLER DR. Available 07/15/20 4 bedroom, 3 bath, 2 car garage in Mill Creek Subdivision! - Location, Location, Location!!! 1/2 block off of Lakeshore Blvd. in the desirable Mill Creek Subdivision of Incline Village, NV.
564 Tyner
564 Tyner Way, Incline Village, NV
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
1504 sqft
564 Tyner Available 08/15/20 Incline Village: House - 4 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, Large Deck, Updated Kitchen. - Incline Village: House - Unfurnished. Dog Friendly. Located in a quiet neighborhood / street. 4 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms.
477 First Green Dr.
477 First Green Drive, Incline Village, NV
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
3125 sqft
Incline Village: 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Bathrooms - Spacious house with 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Bathrooms, 2 Car Garage, Private Setting, Peak of the Lake. NRED# B.0022296.LLC No Pets Allowed (RLNE5831176)
700 College #23
700 College Drive, Incline Village, NV
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1120 sqft
700 College #23 Available 07/11/20 Incline Village: Condo - 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, + Bonus Room. - Mount Rose Chalet. Unfurnished. Cute and spacious, free standing cottage. Two bedrooms, 2 bathrooms + bonus room.
795 Mays Blvd 10
795 Mays Boulevard, Incline Village, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1250 sqft
Unit 10 Available 06/16/20 CentralLy located in Incline Village - Property Id: 289853 Two bedroom two bath with one car garage. Centrally located near post office and grocery store.
820 Oriole
820 Oriole Way, Incline Village, NV
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1752 sqft
Incline Village: Condo - 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Bathrooms, 2 Car Garage, Low Elevation - Incline Village: Condo - 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Bathrooms, Fresh Paint, New Carpeting, 2 Car Garage, Washer & Dryer, Low Elevation.
807 Alder Ave. 83
807 Alder Avenue, Incline Village, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,250
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
3 Bedrooms
Cute, Cozy 1 Bedroom! - 1 Bedroom, 1 bathroom, unfurnished except a few small items, fireplace inoperable, W/D in complex, 2 car max., no smoking, no pets. Leases end April, May or July of 2015. Security deposit is 1.5x rent with good application.
567 Eagle Drive
567 Eagle Drive, Incline Village, NV
5 Bedrooms
$6,500
3406 sqft
567 Eagle Dr. - 567 Eagle Dr, 5 BD, 3.5 BA, Spacious Home in Incline. Gorgeous Lakeview. Great Neighborhood, Close to Skiing. It is 3,394 sq ft, with 2 Car Garage. Large Living Area Upstairs and a Spacious Great Room with Wet Bar Downstairs.
Results within 5 miles of Incline Village
25 Sunridge Drive
25 Sunridge Drive, Washoe County, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1506 sqft
Cozy 3 Bedroom 3 Bath 2 Car Attached Garage Mountain Home Surrounded by Forest, Additional Square Footage With Enclosed Sunroom. Available Now. Pets on Approval. Non-Smoking Home. Great Location, Minutes From Mt Rose Ski Resort, Lake Tahoe, and Reno.
Results within 10 miles of Incline Village
1160 Flintwood Dr.
1160 Flintwood Drive, Carson City, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Carson City Living with Large Home - Two story living in Carson City (RLNE5757111)
402 W Sixth St
402 West Sixth Street, Carson City, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1843 sqft
402 W Sixth St Available 07/01/20 Completely Remodeled Home on West Side of Carson City - REMODEL: Please note that this property is undergoing a complete interior remodel! Updated photos to come upon completion.
216 ELIZABETH ST
216 Elizabeth Street, Carson City, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1124 sqft
This home is located in the historical part of Carson City on the west side, features wood floors, a fireplace, an additional room for an office and a one car garage.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Incline Village rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,770.
Some of the colleges located in the Incline Village area include University of Nevada-Reno. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Incline Village from include Reno, Sparks, South Lake Tahoe, Fernley, and Sun Valley.