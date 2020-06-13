23 Accessible Apartments for rent in Sparks, NV

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:52am
$
Los Altos Parkway
22 Units Available
High Rock 5300
5300 Los Altos Pkwy, Sparks, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,305
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,055
1374 sqft
Convenient to Interstate 80. Upscale apartment community with mountain views and direct access to hiking trails. On-site swimming pool, residents' lounge, clubhouse and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Sparks Marina
35 Units Available
Azure by Oak Properties
550 Marina Gateway Drive, Sparks, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,449
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1290 sqft
Welcome to Azure, featuring one of the largest and most luxurious grand resident community apartments in Sparks, NV! At 6,500 sq.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Los Altos Parkway
5 Units Available
Canyon Vista
5200 Los Altos Pkwy, Sparks, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,254
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,654
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,054
1320 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with garages. Community features a clubhouse, large pool and spa and fireside lounge with full kitchen. Great location close to highways and shopping.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Sparks Marina
12 Units Available
Reflections at the Marina
800 Nichols Blvd, Sparks, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,167
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Community features pool and spa, mountain views, and fitness center. Apartments include ceiling fans, bathtub, and walk in closets. Great location, close to I-80 and University of Nevada, Reno.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Wingfield Springs
6 Units Available
Silverado Apartments
7077 Vista Boulevard, Sparks, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,275
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1113 sqft
Close to work, close to play, close to perfect. Exceeding your expectations of luxury living in a boutique apartment community located in the beautiful Foothills community at Wingfield Springs.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Sparks
1 Unit Available
Square One
1040 C St, Sparks, NV
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
924 sqft
Welcome to Square One Our office is currently open to the public by appointment only, please call our leasing office at 775-331-0202.
Results within 5 miles of Sparks
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Downtown Reno
28 Units Available
City Center Apartments
160 Sinclair St, Reno, NV
Studio
$899
306 sqft
1 Bedroom
$998
413 sqft
Exciting Renovations Coming Soon! Call now for details! Live in a prime location when you make City Center Apartments your home. Our studio and one bedroom apartments for rent in Reno, Nevada, are central to it all.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Mountain View Cemetery
49 Units Available
Courtyard Centre Apartments
695 W 3rd Street, Reno, NV
Studio
$995
345 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,055
358 sqft
Exciting Renovations Coming Soon! Live close to the best of Reno at Courtyard Centre Apartments.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Double R Blvd
17 Units Available
The Verge
8000 Offenhauser Drive, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,185
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
870 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1288 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Verge in Reno. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Double R Blvd
12 Units Available
The Village at Iron Blossom
690 E Patriot Blvd, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,152
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,284
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Thoughtfully designed homes with energy efficient appliances and walk-in closets. Tenants get access to a billiards room, barbecue area, and basketball court. Close to I-580. By Southwest Pavilion Shopping and numerous restaurants.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
Smithridge
37 Units Available
Veranda at the Park
950 Nutmeg Pl, Reno, NV
Studio
$829
300 sqft
1 Bedroom
$999
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
875 sqft
Welcome home to Veranda at the Park. Conveniently located near a beautiful lush park and a short distance from shopping, restaurants, entertainment and more.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Mountain View Cemetery
1 Unit Available
101 Arletta Street
101 Arletta Street, Reno, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
850 sqft
Beautifully located close to the river walk and Idlewild Park. Enjoy food truck Fridays and other river walk based events! New flooring, upgraded bathroom with two spacious bedrooms in a cozy complex. Rental qualifications: Proof of income 2.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Renown Medical Center
7 Units Available
503 MILL ST
503 Mill Street, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,050
550 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 503 MILL ST in Reno. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Wells Avenue Neighborhood
6 Units Available
Kirman Garden
444 Kirman Ave, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,050
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Kirman Garden in Reno. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Wells Avenue Neighborhood
6 Units Available
405 Grand Canyon
405 Grand Canyon Boulevard, Reno, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
773 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 405 Grand Canyon in Reno. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Reno - Sparks Convention Center
6 Units Available
The Lodge at McCarran Ranch
800 Redfield Pkwy, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,233
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just outside of Reno, close to I-580 and I-80 and just minutes from the Reno-Tahoe Airport and several casinos. Special features include gym, Jacuzzi, outdoor pool and tennis courts.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Meadowood
16 Units Available
Lakeridge Living
6155 Plumas St, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,201
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located close to great schools, Highways 395 and 580 and Meadowood Mall. Park-like community with tennis court, parking and clubhouse. Units have patio/balcony, fireplace and in-home washer/dryer.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Downtown Reno
3 Units Available
3rd Street Flats
303 W 3rd St, Reno, NV
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,500
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
APPLY TODAY AND GET ONE MONTH FREE ON A 6-12 MONTH LEASE! Our Team is here for you! In efforts of preventing the spread of COVID-19, we are offerring individual, personalized touring options.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated November 14 at 01:21am
$
Renown Medical Center
2 Units Available
Riverside Park
14 South Park Street, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,043
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1020 sqft
Located on the beautiful Truckee Riverfront, our Reno NV apartments are conveniently located in Downtown Reno, centrally located to all of the area's most popular attractions.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Meadowood
3 Units Available
The Element
825 Delucchi Ln, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,294
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
860 sqft
We offer one and two-bedroom floor plans located close to the Meadowood Mall with easy access to Highway 395. Nearby activities include premier casinos, mountain biking, hiking, skiing, and ample dinning choices.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Virginia Lake
1 Unit Available
Regency Park Apartments
3200 Lakeside Dr, Reno, NV
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
870 sqft
Regency Park Apartments is a contemporary gated community, conveniently located in the midtown district of Reno, Nevada.
Results within 10 miles of Sparks
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Summit Sierra
10 Units Available
Inova
13963 S Virginia St Ste 902, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,400
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1428 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
Virginia Footills
118 Units Available
Harvest at Damonte Ranch
1851 Steamboat Pkwy, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,424
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,684
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,032
1397 sqft
This development features one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Residences offer amenities like stainless steel appliances, wood plank flooring, washers and dryers, and plenty of storage.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Sparks Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Sparks Rent Report. Sparks rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Sparks rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

Sparks rents declined over the past month

Sparks rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, but have increased slightly by 1.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Sparks stand at $1,157 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,507 for a two-bedroom. Sparks' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.9%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Sparks

    As rents have increased slightly in Sparks, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Sparks is less affordable for renters.

    • Sparks' median two-bedroom rent of $1,507 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.4% increase in Sparks.
    • While Sparks' rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Sparks than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $900, where Sparks is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

