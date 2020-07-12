/
202 Apartments for rent in D'Andrea, Sparks, NV
The Villas at D'Andrea
2200 N D Andrea Pky, Sparks, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,360
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1168 sqft
A short drive from I-80 and Highway 659. Tastefully decorated apartments with furniture. Patio/balcony, fully equipped kitchen, modern appliances and carpets included. Community has a pool, garage, playground and gym.
3405 Barolo Ct.
3405 Barolo Court, Sparks, NV
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
3336 sqft
3405 Barolo Ct. Available 09/05/20 3405 Barolo Ct. Sparks, NV 89434 - $2,850/mo KEY FEATURES Year Built: 2016 Sq Footage: 3336 sqft.
Results within 1 mile of D'Andrea
High Rock 5300
5300 Los Altos Pkwy, Sparks, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,305
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,597
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1374 sqft
Convenient to Interstate 80. Upscale apartment community with mountain views and direct access to hiking trails. On-site swimming pool, residents' lounge, clubhouse and fitness center.
Canyon Vista
5200 Los Altos Pkwy, Sparks, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,654
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,004
1320 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with garages. Community features a clubhouse, large pool and spa and fireside lounge with full kitchen. Great location close to highways and shopping.
2091 Sycamore Glen Drive
2091 Sycamore Glen Drive, Sparks, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1924 sqft
- (RLNE5840565)
2649 Sunny Slope Dr. #4
2649 Sunny Slope Drive, Sparks, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
918 sqft
2649 Sunny Slope Dr. #4 Sparks, NV 89434 - $1100/mo KEY FEATURES Sq Footage: 918 sq. ft.
1733 Candlewood Street
1733 Candlewood Street, Sparks, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1676 sqft
Clean 3 bedroom Sparks Home - This 3 bedroom 2 bath home is located in Sparks. All kitchen appliances included. Dining/Living room combo. Concrete patio and shed. Will be ready for new occupants approx. Immediate.
4656 Cactus Hills Drive
4656 South Cactus Hills Drive, Sparks, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1197 sqft
VIEW! Three Bedroom, Two Bath Home in East Sparks - This three bedroom, two bath, two car garage home in East Sparks is ready for move-in. Washer, dryer and Refrigerator are included. Nice views from the rear yard and fully landscaped.
2207 Desert Cove Court
2207 Desert Cove Court, Sparks, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1197 sqft
2207 Desert Cove Court Available 04/27/20 2207 Desert Cove Ct. Sparks, NV 89436 - $1750/mo KEY FEATURES Sq Footage: 1197 sq. ft.
2865 Watervale Dr.
2865 Watervale Drive, Sparks, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1335 sqft
2865 Watervale Dr. Available 07/31/20 Beautiful single story home in Sparks - Beautiful single story home in Sparks. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage.
Results within 5 miles of D'Andrea
Marina Village
350 Harbour Cove Dr, Sparks, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,115
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,516
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,752
1256 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom homes with modern kitchens, giant closets and in-home washer/dryers. Prime location on the Sparks Marina makes it easy to spend time on the beach or go sailing.
Azure by Oak Properties
550 Marina Gateway Drive, Sparks, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,449
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1290 sqft
Welcome to Azure, featuring one of the largest and most luxurious grand resident community apartments in Sparks, NV! At 6,500 sq.
Trail at Pioneer Meadows
6717 Rolling Meadows Dr, Sparks, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,325
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,949
1321 sqft
The beautiful Sierra Nevada Mountains provide a stunning setting. Located just 20 minutes from downtown Reno and close to I-80. Enjoy swimming in the pool, working out in the gym or relaxing in the hot tub.
Waterfront at the Marina
375 Harbour Cove Drive, Sparks, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,399
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1269 sqft
Our office is currently closed to the public in support of community health efforts, but we are available to offer virtual tours and are accepting new leases for apartments.
Lumina at Spanish Springs
6600 Rolling Meadows Drive, Sparks, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,499
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1293 sqft
Introducing Lumina at Spanish Springs, a brand-new community of luxurious one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments in Sparks, NV.
Lyfe at the Marina
675 Marina Gateway Drive, Sparks, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,350
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,145
1380 sqft
Style, substance, and sustainability are the pillars of quality living at Lyfe at the Marina.
Caviata at Kiley Ranch
950 Henry Orr Pkwy, Sparks, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
1460 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,273
1829 sqft
Fantastic location near the parks. On-site amenities include a pool, yoga, 24-hour gym and hot tub. Green community. Fireplaces, granite countertops, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances in each unit.
Parq Crossing
2280 Oddie Boulevard, Sparks, NV
Studio
$1,100
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,300
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
902 sqft
As of June 1, 2020, our offices are open by appointment only, call us for more details.
Reflections at the Marina
800 Nichols Blvd, Sparks, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,242
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,406
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Community features pool and spa, mountain views, and fitness center. Apartments include ceiling fans, bathtub, and walk in closets. Great location, close to I-80 and University of Nevada, Reno.
Keyway Apartments
1100 15th St, Sparks, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
795 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
You’re ready to live comfortably. You’re ready to live stylishly. You’re ready to call Keyway Apartments home.
Silverado Apartments
7077 Vista Boulevard, Sparks, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to work, close to play, close to perfect. Exceeding your expectations of luxury living in a boutique apartment community located in the beautiful Foothills community at Wingfield Springs.
Verona
1475 Vista del Rancho Pkwy, Sparks, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,188
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,368
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,502
1037 sqft
A modern, charming community with ample amenities including a resort-style pool and green space. Near the parks and restaurants. Each home includes lush carpeting, a washer and dryer and a full kitchen.
Spring Villas Townhomes
431 Spring Villas Dr, Sparks, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1300 sqft
Close to major highways and dining areas. On-site amenities including a spacious green area and a pool with a sundeck. Apartments include upgraded floor plans with spacious interiors, upgraded kitchens and large kitchens.
2728 Chavez Dr
2728 Chavez Drive, Reno, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1044 sqft
DELIGHTFUL 2 BED / 2 BATH / 2 CAR / 1044 SQ FT HIDDEN SPRINGS HOME WITH FIREPLACE / W/D / NICE YARDS - This comfortable 2 bedroom, 2 full bathroom, 2 car garage home is open and relaxing.